Farmers devastated as extreme weather wipes out beloved harvests — here's why it's part of a growing crisis

Unpredictable weather threatens the crops people rely on for food and income.

Most farmers would probably agree that the only thing predictable about the weather is its unpredictability. Unfortunately, durian and cashew growers in Gia Lai Province, Vietnam, are facing this problem in an extreme way as they struggle to maintain their livelihoods.

What's happening?

Durian and cashew farmers in Vietnam's Central Highlands are reporting devastating crop failures — and it's not a one-time event, according to SGGP News.

In Chu Hau 6 Village, farmer Do Van Trao watched as nearly all his durians fell before maturity, with only one in five fruits surviving. In nearby La Der Commune, Ro Cham Xet saw cashew yields plummet by up to 70%, marking the third consecutive year of poor harvests.

Local agriculture experts point to a combination of malnutrition, heat shock, and abnormal weather patterns as the culprits, SGGP reported.

Unseasonably heavy rain followed the fruit-setting period, and extended periods of heat have taken a toll on crops. These unpredictable swings in weather are becoming increasingly common — and damaging.

Why are these crop losses important?

These crop failures are not just a blow to farmers. Unpredictable weather threatens the crops people rely on for food and income. Failing harvests disrupt livelihoods, drive up food prices, and add pressure to already strained food supply chains.

Unfortunately, this is not just a one-off issue.

In recent years, California farmers have battled drought, cocoa crops in West Africa have declined, and rising temperatures have threatened coffee production around the globe. These stories all point to a larger truth: our food systems are deeply vulnerable to the climate crisis.

What's being done about it?

While farmers like Trao and Xet face a tough road ahead, local leaders are encouraging resilience through smarter, more sustainable farming practices.

Experts are advising better irrigation, targeted fertilization, and crop diversification to reduce risk and build long-term sustainability.

For those outside the farming world, being informed and supporting climate-smart agriculture is the key to change. That can mean choosing locally grown foods, backing brands that invest in sustainable sourcing, or advocating for policies that protect both farmers and the planet.

Even small shifts in our habits can help strengthen the food systems we all rely on — and give farmers a fighting chance.

