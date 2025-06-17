  • Food Food

Farmers devastated as extreme weather wipes out beloved harvests — here's why it's part of a growing crisis

Unpredictable weather threatens the crops people rely on for food and income.

by Nicole Westhoff
Unpredictable weather threatens the crops people rely on for food and income.

Photo Credit: iStock

Most farmers would probably agree that the only thing predictable about the weather is its unpredictability. Unfortunately, durian and cashew growers in Gia Lai Province, Vietnam, are facing this problem in an extreme way as they struggle to maintain their livelihoods.

What's happening?

Durian and cashew farmers in Vietnam's Central Highlands are reporting devastating crop failures — and it's not a one-time event, according to SGGP News.

In Chu Hau 6 Village, farmer Do Van Trao watched as nearly all his durians fell before maturity, with only one in five fruits surviving. In nearby La Der Commune, Ro Cham Xet saw cashew yields plummet by up to 70%, marking the third consecutive year of poor harvests.

Local agriculture experts point to a combination of malnutrition, heat shock, and abnormal weather patterns as the culprits, SGGP reported.

Unseasonably heavy rain followed the fruit-setting period, and extended periods of heat have taken a toll on crops. These unpredictable swings in weather are becoming increasingly common — and damaging.

Why are these crop losses important?

These crop failures are not just a blow to farmers. Unpredictable weather threatens the crops people rely on for food and income. Failing harvests disrupt livelihoods, drive up food prices, and add pressure to already strained food supply chains. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Unfortunately, this is not just a one-off issue.

In recent years, California farmers have battled drought, cocoa crops in West Africa have declined, and rising temperatures have threatened coffee production around the globe. These stories all point to a larger truth: our food systems are deeply vulnerable to the climate crisis.

What's being done about it?

While farmers like Trao and Xet face a tough road ahead, local leaders are encouraging resilience through smarter, more sustainable farming practices.

Experts are advising better irrigation, targeted fertilization, and crop diversification to reduce risk and build long-term sustainability. 

What should be done to make home solar panels cheaper?

More tax incentives 🏦

Lower installation costs 🧑‍🔧

Better loan options 💸

They're cheap enough already 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

For those outside the farming world, being informed and supporting climate-smart agriculture is the key to change. That can mean choosing locally grown foods, backing brands that invest in sustainable sourcing, or advocating for policies that protect both farmers and the planet.

Even small shifts in our habits can help strengthen the food systems we all rely on — and give farmers a fighting chance.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x