New tests reveal dangerous toxins in groundwater near US military bases: 'We have never received a clear answer'

Tests revealed dangerously high levels of toxic 'forever chemicals' in groundwater near two U.S. airfields in Okinawa, with a new government survey pointing to military bases as the likely source, Stars and Stripes reported.

What's happening?

The Japanese prefecture's Environmental Protection Division found high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at 28 of 46 sampling sites around U.S. bases during its annual survey. The levels exceeded Japan's water quality standard of 50 parts per trillion.

Ubugaa spring in Ginowan City showed the highest contamination level at 1,600 parts per trillion. The survey recorded elevated PFAS contamination levels at nine sites downstream from Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and 13 sites around Kadena Air Base.

The division identified that the contamination near these two bases is "highly likely" to be the source. It asked the central government to collect water samples from U.S. bases.

"They responded that they are explaining the situation to the U.S. side, but we have never received a clear answer from them," a spokesperson said, per Stars and Stripes.

Why are the high PFAS levels concerning?

PFAS are human-made chemicals commonly used in products like non-stick cookware, food packaging, water-repellent clothing, cosmetics, and hand sanitizers.

Exposure to PFAS occurs when people consume contaminated food and water, breathe contaminated air, or use PFAS-laced products.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure may lead to health risks like decreased fertility, developmental delays in children, certain cancers, higher cholesterol, and weakened immunity.

PFAS take hundreds to thousands of years to break down, enabling them to accumulate over time in people, animals, and the environment. These toxins seep into waterways and spread far from their source. PFAS harm wildlife even at low levels, including birds and marine species.

What's being done about the PFAS contamination?

In July 2023, the division agreed with experts from five Japanese universities to increase the number of sampling sites so they can better pinpoint the contamination source, but those plans are still underway.

Researchers from the University of Missouri discovered that heating PFAS with granular activated carbon, a material commonly used in household aquariums, can break them down into mostly harmless compounds in laboratory conditions.

Another method using hybrid ultrasound technology is being developed to degrade these chemicals into safer substances.

Officials are also working to limit public PFAS exposure. The European Commission has proposed banning PFAS in various consumer products.

Meanwhile, individuals can reduce PFAS exposure by switching to natural cleaning products and supporting eco-friendly health and beauty brands.

