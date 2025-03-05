Evacuations underway as more than 170 wildfires rage across multiple states: 'It's very unsettling'

Over 170 wildfires were burning in North and South Carolina over the weekend, causing people to evacuate for safety.

Abnormally high temperatures, dry conditions, and gusty winds fueled the fires and blankets of heavy smoke across the region.

As The New York Times reported, the largest fire burned across 1,600 acres near Myrtle Beach. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency and issued a statewide burn ban. Meanwhile, air quality alerts warned residents to stay inside because of the dangerous smoke, dust, and soot levels.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission advised that the Carolina Forest fire was 30% contained as of Monday, while a Horry County fire burning 800 acres of land was 80% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

A North Carolina brush fire in the Blue Ridge Mountains burned 500 acres just 40 miles from Asheville and was 30% contained as of Monday morning, per the Times. Fires also extended to Georgia, where 137 blazes burned at least 2,390 acres over the weekend.

"It's very unsettling to wake up inside your house feeling like you're outside camping," one resident said.

Why are increasing wildfires important?

There has been a common misconception that wildfires only affect California and other Western states. However, this concerning news demonstrates that no community is safe from wildfire risks and that fires are possible nationwide.

Though extreme weather events such as wildfires have always existed, the consensus in the scientific community is that human-caused climate shifts are supercharging these events and making them increasingly severe and widespread.

This year, North and South Carolina have experienced below-average rainfall, unusually high temperatures, and gusty winds, creating high-risk conditions. Fires threaten to destroy people's homes, and smoke impacts residents' health to the point of evacuation or hospitalization.

"The air purifiers just could not keep up with the amount of smoke that was in the house," a resident told the Times. "You could literally see it."

What's being done about wildfire management and safety?

Firefighters are working to contain the wildfires in the Carolinas, and local officials are updating residents about the conditions and risks. Fortunately, fire tracking and warning systems are becoming more sophisticated and saving lives.

If you are in a region affected by wildfires, avoiding wildlife smoke as much as possible is crucial because of the health risks. Inhaling it can lead to respiratory disease, lung cancer, and even risk of early death.

Meanwhile, communities can keep residents safe by providing clean air centers and educating the public about evacuation protocols and how to pack a go-bag.

To prepare for future wildfires, homeowners can take steps to protect their properties by using nontoxic fireproofing materials, such as intumescent spray, on their homes. Nonflammable home construction materials, including triple-paned windows, also provide protection from fires while saving energy and boosting home efficiency.

