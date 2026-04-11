Amazon shopper shares wild photo of delivery waste: 'This [is why] I rarely order online'

"No wonder my overnight shipping takes 3 months."

The polish lost its shine for a shopper who received an Amazon delivery.

What's happening?

In r/EgregiousPackaging, a Reddit user posted photos of the packaging carnage arising from their order of five nail polishes from Amazon.

The white, green, pink, and blue bottles were each sitting on top of an oversized cardboard box, while a purple polish was perched between them on an envelope.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The ridiculous scale of packaging compared to the size of the items, which could have easily fit in one smaller box, required no further explanation.

Other Redditors sounded off.

"Because of this, I rarely order online," one user reflected.

"No wonder my overnight shipping takes 3 months," another remarked.

"Kill more trees," a third said with a grimace emoji.

Why is this important?

Excessive packaging is more than just a nuisance.

It can inflate prices because packaging costs are typically built into the price of goods, and larger packages are more expensive to manufacture, store, handle, and ship.

Beyond that, Amazon is among the largest companies in the world, shipping an estimated 1.6 million packages per day. Its decisions have an enormous influence on the quality of the air we breathe, the water we drink, the soil where crops grow, and the health of the natural world.

Is Amazon doing anything about this?

Amazon ships eligible items in the original manufacturer's packaging.

It has also swapped many single-use plastics — which are overwhelmingly derived from polluting fuels and can persist for generations — for more sustainable alternatives, including curbside-recyclable paper-padded mailers, cardboard boxes, and packing paper.

However, shipping items in excessive packaging makes the trade-off less impactful.

Canopy Planet, a nonprofit that works to protect ancient and endangered forests, estimated that 5.1 billion trees are felled each year to support the paper, packaging, and textile industries.

While Amazon has partnered with Canopy to responsibly source raw materials and has invested in restoration initiatives, the fact that consumers regularly call out Amazon for egregious packaging signals a disconnect between its sustainability goals and operations.

How can I shop more responsibly?

Corporations shouldn't be let off the hook for damaging practices, but consumers aren't powerless. You can speak with your dollars by going plastic-free whenever possible, supporting ethical brands, and investing in companies that align with your personal values.

If you choose to buy from Amazon, you can do your part by selecting reduced packaging options at checkout.

Amazon Delivery Day, which is available to Prime members, also allows you to set your delivery days so everything arrives in one trip.

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