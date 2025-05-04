New startup reveals plans to create game-changing bike-like vehicles: 'There's two wheels, there's a screen, and there's a few computers'

A new EV startup called Also just made its public debut — and it's got a bold plan to take on urban transportation.

Spun out of electric truck maker Rivian, Also, Inc. is launching with a mission to build small, affordable, design-forward EVs that make owning a traditional car in the city unnecessary.

While Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe has yet to reveal Also's first product, the company has hinted at a bike-like vehicle.

"There's a seat, and there's two wheels, there's a screen, and there's a few computers and a battery," Scaringe told TechCrunch.

Backed by $105 million in funding from Eclipse Ventures and led by a powerhouse team from Tesla, Apple, Google, and Uber, Also could dramatically shift how we move through cities.

Most urban car trips are fewer than five miles, which adds up to a lot of traffic, a lot of emissions, and high personal costs for things like gas, parking, insurance, and maintenance.

Also's lightweight EVs will come at a fraction of the price and run on more affordable energy.

That could mean huge savings for everyday riders. Ditching your car for an electric ride like Also's could cut your transportation costs by thousands of dollars a year — no more gas, oil changes, parking fees, or pricey insurance premiums.

Plus, by riding electric, you're cutting down on the over 8 billion tons of carbon dioxide the global passenger transportation industry creates each year.

Rivian, known for its rugged electric trucks and SUVs, quietly began exploring micromobility a few years ago. The idea? Take Rivian's cutting-edge software, battery systems, and electronics and apply them to something much smaller.

That idea quickly took off. Rivian's internal "stealth mode" project eventually became Also, a standalone company optimized for a new kind of EV — one that fits into bike lanes and city streets, but still carries the soul of Rivian's engineering.

Rivian retains a substantial minority stake in the new company and plans to collaborate on retail space and technology. Scaringe will serve as chairman of the board for Also.

Also's vision to create innovative e-bikes follows other companies such as Segway, Lectric, and Xtracycle.

Also's first product, set to debut next year, will be a compact electric ride with two wheels, a screen, and a seat.

It's expected to go into production next year in the U.S. and Europe, with plans to expand into South America and Asia soon after."For the world to fully transition to electrified transportation, a range of vehicle types and form factors will be needed," Scaringe said in a statement. "I am extremely excited about the innovations developed by the Also team that will underpin a range of highly compelling micromobility products that will help define new categories."

