Electric bike company launches affordable high-tech model with surprising capabilities: 'Just what I need'

Phoenix-based e-bike company Lectric has made updates to its popular XPeak all-terrain adventure bike that make it a better buy than ever before, New Atlas reports.

E-bikes are growing in popularity as more and more people are learning about their benefits. Like any electric vehicle, they're quieter than gas-powered vehicles; they're also cheaper to fuel, easier to ride, and they don't produce toxic, planet-warming air pollution.

"With the RST Renegade fork, excellent componentry and an industry-leading low price, we knew the XPeak would be a hit," Lectric co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow said, per New Atlas. "While the 2.0 version gets even better with a torque sensor and bigger battery options, most importantly, we knew we had to give our riders what they expect from Lectric: the same low price as the first model."

The XPeak 2.0's motor boasts 85 newton-meters (62.6 pound-feet) of torque. It offers five levels of pedal-assist and can reach a top speed of 28 mph.

It has been upgraded to combine torque sensing with its Pedal Assist Wattage Regulation Plus technology. This combination can "manage power output based on the rider's pedaling effort," per New Atlas, making the motor assistance smoother and more responsive.

The new bike has also gained a gear, bringing it up to eight speeds, and it has an integrated color LCD display rated IP65 weatherproof.

All that is in addition to 26-inch rims complete with four-inch knobby tires, integrated front and back lighting, and a telescoping seatpost and custom saddle. Each new bike comes with a rear rack, fenders, an improved headlight, a bike lock, and a suspension seatpost.

For those who love to travel, the XPeak is made to be easy to transport and store, with removable pedals and a thru-axle front wheel.

Finally, the standard $1,399 model offers a 48-volt/15-amp-hours removable battery for up to 60 miles of charge. The XPeak 2.0 also has the option to upgrade to a 20-Ah, 80-mile battery for an extra $200.

"Just what I need!" one commenter wrote on Lectric's YouTube video introducing the bike.

"You guys make the best e-bikes," another user said.

