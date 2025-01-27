Bicycle company announces all-electric ride with serious cargo capacity — here's how to pick one up

The launch of the Hopper is timely, as more consumers are seeking greener, cost-effective alternatives to cars.

The world of electric cargo bikes just got a little more exciting. Xtracycle, a leading brand in the e-bike space, has introduced its most affordable premium cargo e-bike yet: the Hopper.

Officially launched in September 2024, this innovative bike is poised to make sustainable transportation more accessible for families and commuters alike.

The launch of the Hopper is timely, as more consumers are seeking greener, cost-effective alternatives to cars. E-bikes like the Hopper not only help reduce carbon pollution but also reduce commuting costs.

According to Xtracycle, the Hopper's electric-assist reduces the effort required for pedaling, making it a viable replacement for short car trips — which are among the most polluting.

With its affordability, utility, and eco-friendly benefits, the Hopper is not just a bike — it's a statement about the future of urban mobility.

Electric vehicles are on the rise. Eco-friendly benefits like no tailpipe pollution are a leading reason to invest in electric vehicles. Additionally, less routine maintenance and no fuel costs are appealing to those looking to save time and money.

A common criticism of electric vehicles like the Hopper is the environmental impact of mining for elements needed in battery production.

While it is important to acknowledge the flaws of electric vehicle production, it is important to remember how damaging gas-powered vehicles are.

While approximately 30 million tons of minerals are mined annually to support clean energy and electric vehicles, this is a far more sustainable alternative to extracting an astounding 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels from the Earth each year. This shift marks a critical step toward reducing environmental impact and building a cleaner future.

Electric vehicle innovations like the Hopper are paving the way for a more sustainable future. Steve Zourntos, Head of Product at Xtracycle, told Bikerumor that the company has "taken everything [its] learned about cargo bikes and wrapped it up in this nimble, easy-to-use package."

A review by Ebike Escape stated: "This competitive pricing, combined with Xtracycle's expertise in cargo bikes, makes it a strong option for families."

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly vehicle or a more personal experience, picking the right electric vehicle for you can be difficult. Check out our guide on making your next vehicle an EV.

