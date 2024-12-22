  • Tech Tech

Segway steps back into the spotlight with two game-changing bike models: 'This is only the beginning'

"These are two incredible yet very different bikes."

by Craig Gerard
"These are two incredible yet very different bikes."

Photo Credit: Segway

Segway is stepping back into the spotlight by launching two hotly anticipated new all-electric bike models in early 2025.

According to the company, the Xafari is a "trekking e-bike," while the Xyber is an "off-road sports performance e-bike." Both bikes will be fitted with the latest tech that Segway has to offer, including high-speed motors and full suspension systems.

But most potential consumers have only one question when it comes to purchasing a brand new e-bike: How far can it go? The good news is Segway's innovative offerings should be able to go great distances on a single charge. 

The Electrek website reports, "The Xafari is rated for 88 miles (141 km) of range while the moto-styled Xyber will apparently be capable of up to 100 miles (160 km) per charge in its dual battery format."

And in even better news for consumers, Segway appears to be in the e-bike business for the long haul. The company expanded its U.S. footprint by putting into place a devoted e-bike team. 

"These are two incredible yet very different bikes and this is only the beginning," said Nick Howe, the brand's new head of e-bikes.

As a company, Segway prides itself on its technological innovations. In fact, in an article on the Powersports Business website, the brand promises the bikes will be equipped with the "Segway Intelligent Ride System." Segway believes this technology puts the e-bikes more in line with the latest cars than with other e-bikes. 

Segway isn't the only company freshly getting into the e-bike business, nor is it the only company to compare its new offerings to cars. Recently, Mercedes announced its own line of e-bikes with electronic shifting gears that call to mind Formula One race cars.

E-bikes have proven to be a wonderful alternative to traditional gas-guzzling cars. They can zip around faster than traditional bikes while significantly reducing air pollution that comes from tailpipes. Plus, riding an e-bike can save you money on everything from fuel to expensive routine car repairs. And as the technology improves, particularly around batteries, e-bikes are increasingly becoming a vital and practical way to get around.

Some potential customers reacted with cautious optimism to Segway's announcement. 

One user noted, "We need to see the final specs on these bikes to really know what the value is. Based on looks alone both of these bikes are looking awesome." 

Another was more openly enthusiastic. "Love this … Finally [a] e-bike with technology … so much that is in the market is garbage. Segway is the best scooter I have used and it looks like they are now doing the same in e-bikes."

If you are interested in more information about electric vehicles, check out The Cool Down's helpful guide.

