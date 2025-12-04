  • Business Business

Amazon experiments with new major development in its delivery process: 'We're applying car-level engineering to [these] machines'

It's able to carry over 400 pounds while still being nimble enough to free up city roads.

by Matthew Swigonski
Some Amazon customers may soon be receiving their orders in a much more eco-friendly way, thanks to a new electric delivery vehicle.

Photo Credit: iStock

Some Amazon customers may receive their orders soon in a much more eco-friendly way. The company is aiming to reduce its pollution and potentially alleviate traffic concerns. 

As reported by IEEE Spectrum, Amazon is partnering with Also, an electric mobility company spun out of Rivian, to purchase thousands of pedal-assist cargo quad vehicles. The TM-Q is designed for urban delivery. It's able to carry over 400 pounds while still being nimble enough to free up city roads. 

"We're applying car-level engineering to machines that move through city bike lanes," said Chris Yu, president and co-founder of Also.

The TM-Q boasts a stable, four-wheel design that can maintain agility and practicality for urban transport. The vehicle is designed to allow for easier maneuvering in dense city centers, where larger vehicles can often be inefficient.

With production expected to begin in early 2026, dedicated delivery fleets of these electric, bike-like vehicles could become common in urban environments. IEEE noted that Amazon is eyeing a network of at least 70 micromobility hubs throughout North America and Europe. 

Also started its journey as a project inside Rivian, attempting to make the most of the company's electric vehicle technology. As Also made strides in the micromobility market, it became an independent company in 2025. But that doesn't mean it's completely severed all ties to Rivian. 

"Everything we learned from the Electric Delivery Van program was poured into this project," said RJ Scaringe, CEO of Rivian Automotive.  

The TM-Q's standard 538-watt-hour lithium-ion battery pack can offer up to 70 miles on a single charge. However, an upgrade to the 808 Wh battery pack can push the vehicle's range up to 100 miles, making it useful for urban deliveries.  

The smaller and more versatile vehicles could keep delivery personnel on the go throughout rush hour traffic. And they just might help cut down on Amazon's impact on our planet

Amazon still has a long way to go in terms of reducing its pollution and creating better conditions for workers. Hopefully, this will start to help reduce the company's reliance on planet-heating, dirty energy.  

The electric quads produce zero tailpipe emissions during operation, which cuts down on air pollution. As an added bonus for city residents, the TM-Q's electric motor can even be significantly quieter than a gasoline engine. This can result in an ear-friendly reduction in noise pollution as well. 

