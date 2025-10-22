Rivian bets big on electrifying changes to American-made cars: 'We just could not be more thrilled'

"Opportunity to build something from the ground up."

When people think of American-made electric vehicles, the first name that comes to mind might be Tesla. However, Rivian, an American car company founded in 2009, is also in the EV game and is responsible for developing a line of all-electric SUVs, a pickup truck, and a fleet truck.

Now, according to Newsweek, Rivian is planning to expand operations with the opening of a campus in Social Circle, Georgia, where its R2 and R3 SUVs will be manufactured.

In keeping with the company's overall sustainability practices, this new campus will build upon the design of the company's Normal, Illinois, campus.

The campus in Illinois features a 50,000-square-foot solar energy canopy, as well as a 500-foot wind turbine capable of delivering 2.8 megawatts of energy. Not only do these power the plant, but they also power the electric vehicles coming from the plant.

In addition to supporting clean energy initiatives, Rivian engages in numerous other initiatives designed to help both the environment and local communities. Whether it's supporting local events or hosting its own, the company remains actively engaged in community involvement.

Rivian also collaborates with corporate partners, such as The Nature Conservancy, as well as organizations like Kōkua Hawai'i Foundation, to help preserve the natural world and contribute to positive change. The company is involved in public policy advocacy, too, primarily policy that deals with the widespread adoption of EVs.

Rivian estimates that the new campus in Georgia will create approximately 7,500 jobs, which would be a significant economic boost to local communities.

Once fully operational, the plant should create around 400,000 vehicles per year, a number of EVs that, once on the road, could help to reduce the amount of pollution in the air greatly.

Newsweek reported that Rivian's senior director of sustainability, Megan Farrell, shared, "We just could not be more thrilled to have opportunity to build something from the ground up so that we can take the same intention that we brought to Normal into how we design and operate that facility."

