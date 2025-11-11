Amazon hit with massive fine after shocking incidents at facilities: 'Various types of violations'

Two Amazon data centers in Oregon just got fined for environmental violations — yet one city still wants to build more.

What's happening?

According to Apple Valley News Now, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality fined Amazon $10,400 for violating pollution control permits at two of its data centers — one in Boardman and another in Hermiston.

In 2023, the emergency fire pump at the Boardman facility ran for over 55 hours after construction work triggered the system. Operation during non-emergencies violated the air contaminant discharge permit.

The Hermiston facility also violated its water pollution control permit several times in 2024, including building a wastewater pond without permission and failing to monitor its recycled water for runoff limits.

Antony Sparrow, a DEQ public affairs specialist, told Apple Valley that the violations involved several factors. "There are various types of violations, classifications of violations, and a range of magnitudes. There's magnitudes of type and it's overall impact," Sparrow explained.

Why is this concerning?

This news comes at a time when heightened vigilance is needed, especially now that the Hermiston City Council approved the expansion of its Urban Growth Boundary, allotting 810 acres specifically for large-scale data centers.

Although they could open more employment opportunities in the area, data centers have massive environmental impacts. About 56% of the electricity they use still comes from dirty fuels, and their operations produce roughly 115.7 million tons of heat-trapping gases every year, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

The United Nations Environment Programme warned that data centers also use massive amounts of water to stay cool, generate electronic waste full of toxic materials, and rely on rare minerals mined in harmful ways.

Locals could soon face more of that as the city welcomes more data centers despite these recent issues.

Moreover, this isn't Amazon's first strike. The company has been called out before for producing record amounts of heat-trapping pollution and for its packaging waste, including those air pillows that end up in landfills.

What's being done about the issue?

The DEQ continues to keep a close watch on data centers, requiring strict reporting and five-year inspection cycles. Amazon, for its part, says it's working to clean up its act. It's investing in electric delivery vans, supporting sustainability efforts, among other steps.

As Hermiston prepares for more data centers, the community has a tough job ahead — making sure growth doesn't come at the expense of clean air, safe water, and long-term sustainability.

Locals can play their part by learning how to spot greenwashing, supporting brands that genuinely invest in eco-friendly initiatives, and advocating for change at work.

