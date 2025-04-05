Mercedes-Benz reveals two next-gen models with incredible features: 'Next-gen navigation'

The addition of innovative new models can only help to drive customer interest in these more sustainable vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz has released the rundown on its two new EV options, marking a big step forward for the company's electric vehicle line.

The third generation of the company's luxury compact CLA is an entirely new model built from the ground up, as InsideEVs detailed.

Electric vehicles are still building in popularity, with record market share and a 29.9% uptick in sales year over year as of this January, according to data from Cox Automotive. The addition of innovative new models can only help to drive customer interest in these more sustainable vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz's new base model is the single-motor CLA 250+ with an estimated maximum range of 492 miles on a single charge. The more powerful dual-motor CLA 350 4Matic comes in close with a range of up to 479 miles, according to the company.

To help offset range anxiety, there's also DC fast charging on board, which helps add up to 186 miles worth of charge to the 85 kilowatt-hour battery in just 10 minutes. It'll also be able to charge on Tesla's Supercharger with a North American Charging System port built in.

If speed is what you're looking for, the 250+ has a 268 horsepower engine that can propel the car from 0 to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. The 350 cuts that number down to just 4.8 seconds with its 349 horsepower motor.

It's worth noting, however, that both versions will be electronically limited to a max speed of 130 miles per hour, as the company listed.

The revamped interior can support up to three screens in the front and will run the new Mercedes-Benz operating system, along with the company's new fourth-generation user experience, as InsideEV noted.

This includes what the company says is a world's first in-car infotainment system supported by Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent.

"Launching with the new CLA, our next-gen navigation will allow drivers and passengers to use voice commands to obtain comprehensive and personalised information within seconds," as the company shared in a press release.

When you choose an electric vehicle over a gas-guzzling alternative, you can expect increased energy efficiency and lower expenses. These benefits outweigh the costs for both consumers and the environment, even when you account for the resources used in EV manufacturing.

Similarly, EVs use up to 90% of the energy generated from their batteries and regenerative braking systems, while gas vehicles only offer up to 25% energy efficiency, per the Environmental Protection Agency.

Mercedes-Benz's new all-electric CLA 250+ and 350 4Matic are expected later this year with estimated prices ranging from $55,000 to $65,000 respectively, depending on options.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.