Ex-employee thrilled after discovering treasure trove of items in dumpster behind major supermarket: 'You name it'

Dumpster diving can be lucrative, especially if you have some insider knowledge of where the biggest scores may be.

A Reddit user who said they used to be an Aldi employee shared a major haul from their previous employer on r/DumpsterDiving.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They wrote of their bounty: "​​Wine, beer, proteins, bbq baked beans, hand soap, etc. You name it!"

Indeed, you can spot a serious amount of wine and beer, big jugs of hand soap, Aldi-branded baked beans, and even Kirkwood chicken wings in two boxes.

Cutting down on food waste is admirable, but Redditors had some concerns about eating the tossed chicken.

"I feel like eating chicken from a dumpster is like putting four rounds in the cylinder and spinning," one wrote.

The original poster was undeterred based on their former store's way of doing things, but aspiring dumpster divers should be careful with food safety, including tossed meat.

Outside of that potential land mine, the OP got a lot to share and enjoy, as they saved the products from planet-heating landfills. They won't have to buy hand soap for months and can save on some meals in the short term.

"Sounds like you got a good BBQ dinner score, I would marinate those chicken legs then grill em while I'm drinking," one user suggested.

The OP revealed that they weren't a drinker but said they'd give the alcohol to friends and family.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states. However, it's important that you don't run afoul of trespassing laws and dumpster dive safely by using gloves and a flashlight if necessary.

Like the OP, you can hit the jackpot with food, tech, consumer products, and hidden treasures if you know where to look.

Considering the staggering 80 million tons of food waste produced in America each year, it's good for consumers and the planet when dumpster divers and organizations find homes for would-be food waste from stores and restaurants. Despite the abundance of excess food, food insecurity affects an alarming number of Americans.

Redditors commended the dumpster diver for their handiwork.

"Nice Hauldi," one user offered. "The beer is better than Blue Moon, in my opinion."

"Dumpster lords provide," another declared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.