Dumpster diver sparks debate after sharing video of surprising items found in trash: 'All that work'

A dumpster diver showed just how much untouched food gets thrown out in his area, and the results were truly surprising.

TikToker Love in the Dumpster (@loveinthedumpster) went to two dumpsters and hit the mother lode in each one with boxes of just-expired treats.

Want to find stuff like this? Look for food distributors in your area. They process so much food that som ends up expiring and they also take merchandise back from customers if it doesn't sell. Then instead of making an effort to try and donate it, it gets tossed. And no, it's not because of liability. In NY there's law that protects businesses from litigation when they donate product like this. It's about money. In order to donate it they'd have to have an employee coordinate with some food pantry or non profit, and that's $$ these corporations won't spend.

At the first dumpster, there were Little Debbie Snickerdoodles, Easter Basket Cakes, Donuts, and Oatmeal Cream Pies. The TikToker clarified that since the snacks are right at or past their expiration dates, it's unlikely they're being thrown out due to food recalls or safety issues but also at least not cases of throwing away products just to clear out inventory space.

After a huge haul, the creator loaded all the snacks into the vehicle.

The TikToker revealed the next stop is riskier because it occurs during the day, which is a signal that they weren't supposed to be there. The best move, of course, is to adhere to trespassing laws and make sure, if you do decide to go dumpster diving, you do it safely with gloves or a flashlight if necessary.

While dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, and a great way to score free items like still-good tech and food, it's important to comply with the rules..

The bounty was possibly even greater at the next stop with Santa's Favorite cookies, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, and more. The on-screen text notes that these completely unopened boxes are part of America's alarming food waste problem.

Despite all of this excess food, food insecurity and hunger are unsolved problems for many less fortunate Americans.

The video concluded with the TikToker revealing that they put out the haul for neighbors to take away, with one passerby taking a gigantic proportion of it. That last detail didn't sit right with TikTokers.

"I mean all that work just for one person to literally take everything," one lamented. There was the optimistic idea that it might be passed around other neighbors or the elderly. Cynical commenters thought the person might be a reseller.

Either way, it's a positive that the food was kept out of a methane-producing landfill. Commenters were alarmed it was on the dumpster diver to save it from that fate since, while past or close to expiration, most of the products were sealed and not facing a type of expiration that would make them unsafe to eat merely weeks or months after the date on the package but rather just at risk to be a bit stale.

"I used to deliver Little Debbie stuff," one commenter wrote. "[It's] still good months after expiration date."

"They should give it to shelters or food kitchens," said another.

Love in the Dumpster theorized in their caption that the reason food distributors don't do that isn't liability, as there are legal ways around this such as waivers, but rather the money and time resources of having their employees coordinate with a food pantry or nonprofit.

