New study reveals concerning trend among powerful US companies: 'Confirms what we are seeing in the market'

A study commissioned by Airbus Corporate Jets found that many U.S. companies want to upgrade the aircraft they own.

According to a news release, the company hired Pureprofile, an independent research company, to run the survey. Pureprofile looked at 100 senior executives at businesses with annual revenues of $500 million or more.

The research found that 96% that own or lease corporate aircraft are looking to upgrade in the next five years.

"This study confirms what we are seeing in the market: U.S. corporations are not only using business aviation more frequently, they are also looking to upgrade to larger, more capable aircraft," Airbus President Chadi Saade said. "The combination of incentives, new and more efficient models, and the value companies place on comfort, range, and sustainability all point to strong demand in the years ahead."

Reasons for upgrading vary. The most popular was the ability to write off 100% of a private jet purchase for business purposes; 67% of businesses said that this recent tax legislation in the U.S. was a big incentive for them.

Unfortunately, the negative long-term consequences of private jet use outweigh the short-term benefits.

A study published in Communications Earth and Environment found that private jet air pollution is increasing. From 2019 to 2023, the sector's polluting gases rose 46%. Large events such as the Super Bowl, Cannes Film Festival, and even COP28 drew in many flights.

The study acknowledged that more research must be done to determine private aviation's full impact on the planet. All hope isn't lost, though, as 51% of companies want to upgrade to make better use of sustainable fuel.

Some companies are developing sustainable fuel to make widespread adoption of wallet- and climate-friendly practices easier. Even using liquid hydrogen as fuel could decrease air pollution and help to create a healthier world for all.

Especially considering that some companies have gigantic pollution footprints, it isn't the everyday person's responsibility to change the world.

If you are called to take action, however, consider choosing low-impact travel options. And if you have a chance to try high-speed rail, consider buying a ticket to speed into the future.

