Residents file lawsuit against air quality commission: 'We're going to do everything in our power to fight back'

Activists sued Colorado's air quality commission for failing to protect vulnerable communities from pollution.

Major air polluters in the state have been able to pay a fee instead of monitoring their emissions to keep residents safe.

What's happening?

As Denver7 reported, GreenLatinos Colorado, Earthworks, and 350 Colorado are behind the lawsuit. The legal nonprofit Earthjustice represents them as they pursue the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and its Air Quality Control Commission.

The environmental organizations argue the commission failed to live up to the Environmental Justice Act, passed in 2021, to provide air pollution protections.

Instead of doing anything meaningful to reduce air pollution, the commission set up a fund that allowed polluters to pay a fee while continuing to harm public health. More troubling, monitoring does not reveal where pollutants come from, so companies aren't held accountable.

"Disappointing, of course, to see the Colorado Oil and Gas Association at the same side of the table as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment claiming that we don't have standing as environmental justice leaders to fight for the rights of disproportionately impacted communities," Ean Thomas Tafoya of GreenLatinos Colorado said.

Why are air pollution laws important?

Air pollution caused by companies' toxic outputs is to blame for a variety of heart, lung, prenatal, and cancer-related issues, as Denver7 noted.

As our planet gets hotter, pollution has even more profound impacts on human health. Toxic air also affects people's mental health and can lead to stress, depression, and emotional problems — all of which can make physical symptoms worse.

Government regulation of air quality is essential to protect people and our planet. Polluting corporations rooted in dirty energy must be held accountable for their destructive actions and not be allowed to simply pay money to continue operations.

State enforcement of air pollution laws can decrease pollution levels and create healthier environments. Such laws also help address our world's climate issues and promote a safer future.

What's being done about air pollution in communities?

Fortunately, advocacy groups are working in Colorado and elsewhere to hold companies and governments accountable for pollution.

"We want a state that has the most protective laws for air pollution," Tafoya said. "We're going to do everything in our power to fight back, and use every tool to protect them."

The Colorado commission is adjusting meeting and hearing rules to allow for more community participation in the future.

As an individual, you can advocate for sustainability at your workplace. Campaigns to reduce office waste, use renewable energy, and bike to work can limit pollution and planet-overheating gases.

You can also support political candidates who push for eco-friendly policies and safe air quality. Voting for representatives who care about clean air initiatives makes a difference in creating cleaner communities for everyone.

