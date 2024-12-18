Shopper baffled after examining bizarre shirt found at department store: 'The idea ... is pretty sick'

"I wouldn't be surprised if it … was purposefully made to look that way."

To this point, artificial intelligence-generated content has arguably generated more controversy than praise. One shopper added to the growing chorus after sharing images of a shirt printed with a design one Redditor likened to "a medieval depiction of hell."

What's happening?

In the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, a shopper at Myer in Australia posted photos of a button-up shirt depicting scenes from a beach and pool day.

At first, the bright colors and artsy design catch the eye, but a closer look reveals that not all is well. People's limbs are melding unnaturally into one another in the wrong spots, and body parts are lying on the ground.

One commenter compared the scene to "Where's Waldo?" — a series of iconic children's books known for their complex illustrations. However, the shirt "covered in AI slop," according to the original poster, stood no chance of having the same impact.

"This would actually be super cool if a real person designed it. The idea that it turns into a scene of absolute horror as you look closer is pretty sick," one person wrote.

Why are AI-generated designs concerning?

If the shirt's designer regularly uses AI to generate its designs, the production requires large amounts of power and significant resources. That's a problem given that the fashion sector is already the third-most-polluting industry, according to Climate Trade.

One study found that generating 1,000 images with AI produced as much carbon pollution as driving a gas-guzzling car 4.1 miles, per MIT Technology Review.

While some might say a shirt is worth more if it has a complicated pattern, the pattern is only likely to be exactly someone's style if it's executed with care by a real person.

Why would the designer use AI to create their shirt?

Critics of the technology argue that AI may push talented illustrators and other creatives out of roles, replacing their paid labor with cheaper, emotionally hollow campaigns. Others suggest that AI is a helpful tool that can increase productivity and spark further creativity.

Ultimately, Redditors were split on whether AI designed the Kenji shirt, but it isn't out of the question.

"Nothing makes sense I love it," one commenter said of the controversial shirt.

"Honestly I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't AI and it was purposefully made to look that way," another said.

What can be done to reduce pollution from the fashion sector?

Regardless of whether AI designed the dystopian shirt, we'll likely see more AI-designed items in the future. Experts are working to clean up the environmental impact of AI, but you can do your part by supporting sustainably minded brands.

It's also worth remembering that adopting every new fashion trend is a drain on the planet and your wallet, but there are ways to stay stylish and minimize your environmental impact.

For instance, many people have scored rare or designer items at thrift stores for pennies on the dollar. Companies such as Trashie are also making a difference for end-of-life items, helping consumers keep them out of landfills while earning rewards for cleaning out their closets.

