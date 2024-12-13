You can rake in major rewards by trading in your old clothes: 'This is your sign to go through your closet'

Looking to declutter your closet while earning sweet rewards? A trendy new recycling program lets you do exactly that, and it's taking the internet by storm.

How does the Take Back Bag program work?

The concept is simple: Order a Take Back Bag from Trashie for $20, then fill it with all those clothes and household items collecting dust in your closet. We're talking about those jeans that don't fit anymore, that Halloween costume from three years ago, or those running shoes you've replaced.

The program accepts practically anything that fits in the bag, from clothes like winter coats and old sweaters to backpacks and bedsheets. Once you've loaded your bag, return it using the included shipping label.

"This is your sign to go through your closet and recycle some of your old clothes," says Instagram influencer Jackie Hagar (@jacalynelyse) about the program. "Go recycle your clothes, guys."









After inspection, Trashie sorts items into more than 250 categories. About 70% of items get a second life through global reuse programs, while another 20% are transformed into new materials like pet bedding. Even the bright neon bags themselves get recycled.

Why should I try the Take Back Bag?

When you send in your filled bag, you receive rewards equivalent to $30 through Trashie's platform. These rewards can be used for some delightful deals, like discounted movie tickets at AMC Theatres, meal deliveries from HelloFresh, and new kicks from Allbirds.

Each Take Back Bag keeps up to 15 pounds of textiles out of landfills. To put that in perspective, it prevents about 150 pounds of CO2 from entering our atmosphere, the same as not burning 75 pounds of coal.

Are there similar programs to the Take Back Bag?

While the Take Back Bag program offers a unique combination of convenience and rewards, other retailers have also jumped on the recycling bandwagon.

Major brands like H&M and Nike offer their own recycling programs, though they typically require in-store drop-offs. Some local thrift stores also offer store credit for donations, making it worth checking out options in your area.

With roughly 85% of textiles ending up in landfills each year, programs like these make it easier and more rewarding to give your old items new life while helping create a cleaner future for everyone.

