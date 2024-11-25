Google makes major decision about its future power supply with projects set to come online by 2035: 'It is an incredibly promising bet'

Google announced a bold move as part of its clean growth plan, perhaps putting it on track to tackle new challenges arising with the development of artificial intelligence.

CNBC reported Oct. 14 that the tech giant plans to purchase nuclear energy from Kairos Power, whose small modular reactors, or SMRs, use fluoride salt as a coolant, whereas traditional nuclear reactors require large volumes of water.

The engineering company estimates that its SMRs will "provide a long-term reduction in cost" for the U.S. electrical market, possibly adding to the reasons why they are an attractive part of the solution as Google seeks to minimize the impact of its power-hungry data centers.

Google's latest environmental report shows that its data centers increased electricity consumption by 17% amid a transition to AI. All in all, the company released 13% more planet-overheating pollution in 2024 than in the year prior.

"We believe that nuclear energy has a critical role to play in supporting our clean growth and helping to deliver on the progress of AI," Google senior director for energy and climate Michael Terrell said in a call with reporters, per CNBC. "The grid needs these kinds of clean, reliable sources of energy that can support the buildout of these technologies."

SMRs are still an evolving field as the world aims to pivot away from dirty fuels, which release toxic planet-warming gases when burned — contributing to an uptick of more intense and dangerous extreme weather events.

The International Atomic Energy Agency notes more than 80 types of SMRs are in development, though CNBC reports that only three are producing power globally. Google told the news organization that its agreement with Kairos Power delivers an "important demand signal to the market" that may accelerate commercialization.

The first of Kairos Power's SMRs is slated to go online by the end of the decade, and more will be operational by 2035, adding 500 megawatts of power to the grid. While the energy doesn't compare to what commercial reactors provide, proponents of SMRs argue that they are faster and cheaper to get online and that they have the benefit of location flexibility, as CNBC explains.

"It is an incredibly promising bet, and one that, you know, if we can get these projects to scale and then scale globally, will deliver enormous benefits to communities and power grids around the world," Terrell said.

