Coca-Cola breaks silence after 2024 Christmas commercial sparks public outcry — and you may be surprised at the statement

Coca-Cola's recent attempt to evoke feelings of Christmas spirit and nostalgia through its new AI-generated commercials has fallen flat, forcing the company to defend its actions.

What's happening?

According to The New York Post, the soft drink giant collaborated with three artificial intelligence studios to produce advertisements that pay tribute to its 1995 "Holidays Are Coming" campaign. The clips feature furry animals and Coca-Cola's iconic red caravans delivering bottles of soda to snowy towns adorned with Christmas decorations.

Coca Cola's annual Christmas commercial has been created with AI this time. pic.twitter.com/xO72akwoBh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 15, 2024

These modern takes on the classic commercial have received intense public backlash, with critics calling them "soulless" and noting the irony of the "Real Magic" tagline at the end of the videos. Others argued that the company cut corners by using AI instead of hiring actors or animators, sacrificing quality for time and money.

"The world is so over if the Christmas Coca-Cola advert is made with AI," someone posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Instead of recognizing it was a mistake and apologizing, as many expected, the brand justified its use of AI, stating that it "remains dedicated to creating the highest level of work at the intersection of human creativity and technology."

"The Coca-Cola Company has celebrated a long history of capturing the magic of the holidays in content, film, events, and retail activations for decades around the globe," a spokesperson told The New York Times. "We are always exploring new ways to connect with consumers and experiment with different approaches."

Why is Coca-Cola's AI-generated content concerning?

Aside from their lack of "warmth" and off-putting animations — several shots included unnatural movements or anatomical inaccuracies — the commercials quietly exhausted valuable resources and contributed to Earth's overheating by relying on AI.

Generating 1,000 images using AI creates as much carbon dioxide as driving a gas-powered car 4.1 miles, and a study found that data centers may require the same amount of electricity needed to power a small nation by 2027.

It's yet another blemish for Coca-Cola's track record, as the company has faced criticism for greenwashing through misleading ads, marketing plastic cups during the Paris Olympics as eco-friendly, and earning the distinction of the world's worst plastic polluter.

What's being done about the energy-intensive processes of AI?

For all of its faults, AI has played a role in a greener future, aiding in conservation efforts and sustainable agricultural practices.

Nonetheless, researchers will need to continue to develop solutions, such as simplified algorithms and energy-efficient cooling systems, before AI can help offset its steep environmental costs.

