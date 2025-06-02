Senate sparks outrage after blocking state's gas car ban in stunning reversal: 'We are sowing poison seeds for the future'

"This is about our economy, it's about our health, it's about our global competitiveness."

The United States Senate voted in late May to overturn California's strict vehicle emissions standards, which were set to phase out sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035.

What's happening?

In a 51-44 vote, the Senate reversed a decision that had given California the green light to enforce rules requiring an increasing number of new-car sales in the state to be zero-emission vehicles. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, federal lawmakers pulled back approval for a major environmental policy that aimed to speed the shift to electric vehicles and cut down on harmful air pollution and carbon emissions.

Using the Congressional Review Act to repeal the waivers has been reported as atypical of Senate procedures. NPR also noted that "there are significant questions" about whether this use of the CRA has strong legal standing.

In an effort to keep California's policies in place and allow the state to move forward to a cleaner and cooler future, Senator Adam Schiff had issued a dire warning to the Senate.

"We are sowing poison seeds for the future," Schiff said, per the LA Times. "Seeds that will grow to be more asthma and more sickness and more hospitalization and more death. That is the bleak but blatant reality of what we are debating here today."

The policy, known as Advanced Clean Cars II, was introduced by the California Air Resources Board in 2022. It was then approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in late 2024. The policy would have required carmakers to steadily increase the number of electric or hybrid vehicles they sell in California. By 2035, only zero-emission or hybrid vehicles would have been allowed as new-car sales in the state.

Why is the reversal of Advanced Clean Cars ll concerning?

In 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a comprehensive plan for the state to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. This included Advanced Clean Cars ll and other initiatives designed to focus on renewable energy, clean buildings, carbon removal, and clean fuels.

Ahead of the 51-44 vote and from the Senate floor, Senator John Barrasso offered up a rebuke of Advanced Clean Cars ll and other policies designed to encourage the adoption of EVs. "Democrats have this delusional dream of eliminating gas-powered vehicles in America," he said, per the LA Times.

"They want to force-feed electric vehicles to every man and woman who drives in this country. Well, Republicans are ready to use the Congressional Review Act to end this Democrat electric vehicle fantasy," Barrasso added.

With federal lawmakers rescinding a state's requirements intended to improve air quality and reduce heat-trapping pollution, there could be consequences for human health. For example, the particulate matter produced by gas-powered cars, especially in areas of dense population and high traffic, has been linked to serious concerns, including decreased lung function and cardiac conditions, with the greatest impacts on children, older people, and marginalized communities.

By revoking Advanced Clean Cars ll, the Senate may have also greatly impacted the fate of similar policies around the country. Following California's lead, 11 other states have drawn up plans to gradually phase out gas-powered cars over the coming decades. These states include New York, Massachusetts, Colorado, and New Mexico.

What's being done about the Senate's decision?

Now that the measure has passed in the Senate, it will go to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law. However, Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state would sue in an attempt to restore the gradual gas-powered vehicle ban.

While speaking at a news conference, Newsom pointed to a larger picture, one he says goes well beyond the borders of California. "This is about our economy, it's about our health, it's about our global competitiveness," Newsom said.

"It is, Donald Trump, about our national security, and it's about our ability to continue to innovate and outpace competition all across the globe," he added.

