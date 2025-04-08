Massive new project could bring energy savings to millions of homes: 'Help drive the region toward its ... goals'

A project like this can be hugely beneficial for residents.

Making the transition to renewable energy sources around the world is crucial to hitting our climate goals.

By July 2025, ACEN Corporation is expected to finish its Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos. With full commercial operation, this facility will provide clean energy to neighboring Vietnam.

According to Philstar Global, the project is the first of its kind in Laos, "with only three of the 133 wind turbines left to be installed."

As ACEN told the publication, the project plans to capitalize on Laos' wind to "help drive the region toward its decarbonization goals."

The installation in Laos is just one of ACEN's renewable energy projects. Others include a solar project in Australia, a wind project in the United States, and a solar and wind project in India.

A renewable energy project like this can be hugely beneficial for residents. Offshore wind, in particular, can provide more stability to a region's energy grid. The clean energy industry also creates many well-paying jobs.

Renewable energy can also save consumers money as these energy sources become more affordable. According to a study by Synapse Energy Economics, conducted for Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, generating electricity from wind could save consumers in the Midwest between $65 and $200 annually.

The installation will also be a boon for the environment. For one, wind farms reduce the need to rely on burning dirty sources of energy like oil, coal, and natural gas. This keeps the resulting heat-trapping pollutants out of the environment, helping slow the rate of rising global temperatures and improving the health of humans, plants, and animals.

The United States has invested significant resources in its renewable energy generation over the past few years. According to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, renewable energy sources are responsible for around 30% of the United States' utility-scale electricity generation.

Through projects like the ACEN Laos wind farm and others around the globe, clean energy can be a major worldwide source of power in the coming years.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.