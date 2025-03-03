Spectators stunned by video of new high-speed train zooming past station: 'Can't wait to ride one'

"Glad to see them FINALLY doing what they were built to do."

For frequent Amtrak riders, it's a sight for sore eyes … and maybe one you thought might never actually come to life. The thing in question is one of the Acela Avelia Liberty trains screaming by at speeds exceeding 160 miles per hour.

YouTube user Fan Railer (@FanRailer) shared the eye-catching footage of what they said was the New Acela 21 Test train showing off its horn and high speeds of 165 miles per hour through Wickford Junction.

The first thing that you observe is the train is absolutely moving, going way faster than many of the trains that we're used to in the U.S. It's also been many years in the making, as Trains Magazine reported.

They noted that while these trains are set to roll out for regular use in the spring of 2025, they were originally planned to arrive almost four years prior. A variety of issues, including supply chain delays and the COVID-19 pandemic, were cited for the delays, per Trains Magazine.

Still, when they do hit the tracks in full force, they will be a massive upgrade over the 20 Acela trains in service that are almost 25 years old. For one thing, they will boost seating capacity by around 25% to 386 passengers on each train with three additional passenger cars. There are also 28 trains in the order, which means the fleet is growing substantially.

For now, the trains are being rigorously tested and providing tantalizing glimpses of the future like the one above. They might need to deliver on their promise as a potential Amtrak competitor is emerging with designs on the Northeast.

Around the world, high-speed trains are growing in popularity with China and Japan standing out as world leaders, and the trains rising in popularity in Europe and Africa. This is positive news for the planet, as trains are a public transportation option that is far less polluting than airplane travel.

The positive news for high-speed rail extends to the U.S. There are positive developments in the space, from an upcoming Houston to Dallas high-speed train to the long-awaited Las Vegas to Los Angeles route.

Commenters on YouTube were excited by the startling footage.

"Glad to see them FINALLY doing what they were built to do," one wrote.

"Thats insanely fast," another observed. "Btw i call that hornshow 'The ambulance' lol"

"Can't wait to ride one," a viewer exclaimed.

