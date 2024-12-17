  • Tech Tech

Officials report stunning economic growth thanks to over 40 million high-speed-rail passengers — here's how it might affect the global economy

The country's rail service generated $340 million in revenue in 2024.

by Jeremiah Budin
The country's rail service generated $340 million in revenue in 2024.

Photo Credit: iStock

High-speed rail is great at transporting passengers safely, quickly, affordably, and efficiently — all with minimal environmental impact when compared to cars or airplanes. It's also good at generating revenue for the countries that invest in it, according to reporting from Morocco World News.

Per Morocco's National Office of Railways, through the end of September, the country's rail service generated $340 million in revenue in 2024, a 15% year-over-year increase. The rail service transported 41 million passengers through the first nine months of the year.

Morocco's high-speed rail line — the Al Boraq high-speed train — was largely responsible for this increase, transporting 4.1 million passengers and generating $52 million in revenue.

🗣️ Would having access to a high-speed train change how often you use public transit?

🔘 Absolutely 💯

🔘 Probably a little 🤏

🔘 Not much 🤷

🔘 Not at all 🙅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Morocco is not planning to stop with only one high-speed line, either. The country is investing heavily in its high-speed rail infrastructure, having recently signed several new development contracts worth nearly $1 billion.

More high-speed rail is great news for the residents of the region and visitors (Morocco is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2030, which helped expedite the approval of the projects), as well as for the planet. The data shows that high-speed rail produces less planet-overheating air pollution per passenger than cars or airplanes. It is also quieter, takes up far less space than roadways, and is much less hassle than going through airports.

Though China remains the world's leader in high-speed rail infrastructure with 28,000 miles and counting of high-speed track, other countries like Morocco and even the famously car-centric United States are starting the process of catching up.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The most notable high-speed rail project in the U.S. that is currently under construction is the long-awaited California High-Speed Rail system — but several others are entering the proposal, planning, or approval stages, including lines in Texas and on the East Coast.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x