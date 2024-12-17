Officials report stunning economic growth thanks to over 40 million high-speed-rail passengers — here's how it might affect the global economy

High-speed rail is great at transporting passengers safely, quickly, affordably, and efficiently — all with minimal environmental impact when compared to cars or airplanes. It's also good at generating revenue for the countries that invest in it, according to reporting from Morocco World News.

Per Morocco's National Office of Railways, through the end of September, the country's rail service generated $340 million in revenue in 2024, a 15% year-over-year increase. The rail service transported 41 million passengers through the first nine months of the year.

Morocco's high-speed rail line — the Al Boraq high-speed train — was largely responsible for this increase, transporting 4.1 million passengers and generating $52 million in revenue.

Morocco is not planning to stop with only one high-speed line, either. The country is investing heavily in its high-speed rail infrastructure, having recently signed several new development contracts worth nearly $1 billion.

More high-speed rail is great news for the residents of the region and visitors (Morocco is co-hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2030, which helped expedite the approval of the projects), as well as for the planet. The data shows that high-speed rail produces less planet-overheating air pollution per passenger than cars or airplanes. It is also quieter, takes up far less space than roadways, and is much less hassle than going through airports.

Though China remains the world's leader in high-speed rail infrastructure with 28,000 miles and counting of high-speed track, other countries like Morocco and even the famously car-centric United States are starting the process of catching up.

The most notable high-speed rail project in the U.S. that is currently under construction is the long-awaited California High-Speed Rail system — but several others are entering the proposal, planning, or approval stages, including lines in Texas and on the East Coast.

