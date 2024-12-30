Frustrated employee reveals dumpster full of unused medical supplies: 'That's unfortunate'

Even though COVID-19 is no longer considered a pandemic, it's still a good idea to have a few masks handy in case a winter wave strikes. While masks are necessary to prevent the spread of illnesses, the disposable variety has unfortunately created a huge environmental dilemma, with as many as 10 million masks carelessly discarded per month throughout the pandemic, according to research.

It's even more frustrating when retail stores throw away unopened masks, as one Reddit user documented in r/mildlyinfuriating.

What's happening?

The original poster shared a photo of dozens of unused disposable masks still in their original packaging lying near a dumpster at a discount store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The amount of sealed masks my 99 cents store threw away," they wrote above the photo.

A commenter suspected the store threw them out because they were expired, but the OP believed it was because of the nationwide closure of the chain announced earlier this year.

"That's unfortunate," one person said.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Even if you're not sick, you might find other uses for the masks, as another commenter shared: "I have about a dozen boxes from work that they were tossing out. I use them for mowing the lawn, as I have allergies."

Why is medical supply waste concerning?

Even though masks and numerous other medical supplies are obvious necessities, they still generate a staggering amount of waste. Research shows that billions of discarded masks have ended up in our oceans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks are made of several layers of plastic, which decompose into tiny particles called microplastics and threaten marine life and ecosystems.

They also leach harmful chemicals into soil and water as they break down and produce planet-warming gases such as methane in landfills. While recycling them is an option, local recyclers may be reluctant to do so because of costs and risks of contamination.

🗣️ Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Unfortunately, disposable masks are only a small part of the overall picture regarding medical supply waste. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, hospitals and labs generate over 5 million tons of waste and more than 4% of the world's heat-trapping pollution yearly. The health care industry is the second-largest contributor to landfill waste, behind only the food sector.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Since all 99 Cents Only Stores have closed, it's unknown if each store handled unsold masks in the way shown in the Reddit post or if that was just an isolated incident.

However, other retailers, such as Britain-based Marks & Spencer, are taking a stand against waste by offering recyclable packaging for certain food items. 7-Eleven Australia is upcycling old employee uniforms into stretch beanies for people without housing, proving that repurposed items can be life-changing for both people and the planet.

What's being done about medical waste more broadly?

Scientists at LabCycle have started recycling plastic research equipment, keeping tons of plastic out of landfills. Furthermore, the bioplastics company Innovative Bottles has developed medical supplies made of plant-based plastic that are fully biodegradable.

We can make a dent in plastic pollution by choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday products. In the case of disposable masks, buying a reusable one is a great way to help your wallet and contribute to a cleaner tomorrow.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.