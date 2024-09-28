7-Eleven introduces new upcycling initiative to reduce waste from old employee uniforms — here's what they're being turned into

"Being able to support those in need and redirect waste from landfill is something we are trying to do more of."

7-Eleven Australia is turning old employee uniforms into stretch beanies, which is reducing textile waste while simultaneously helping people in need.

The corporation is partnering with Loop Upcycling for the endeavor. The finished pieces are donated to people dealing with homelessness and winter power bill challenges, as well as new migrants and refugees in Melbourne.

According to Franchise Executives, which reported on the initiative, it has already diverted about 315 pounds of clothing from landfills.

Globally, more than 92 million tons of textile waste is generated per year. According to the Roundup, much of this ends up in landfills, releasing planet-warming gases as it decomposes. Many garments are also made from synthetic materials that can take hundreds of years to break down naturally and can seep harmful chemicals into the environment, including our waters.

Much of this waste is sent to other countries, endangering the health of communities who live near the giant clothing trash heaps. For example, mountains of textile trash spread out over an area about the size of New York's Central Park litter one area in northern Chile. In 2021, a large swath of this clothing caught fire, causing toxic smoke to reach nearby residents' homes.

7-Eleven isn't the only major corporation fighting back against textile waste. For instance, clothing retailer AnotherTomorrow is paying shoppers to return their pre-loved clothing from the brand. The company then resells it online. Likewise, Carhartt lets people trade in their used items in exchange for a gift card. The gear is cleaned and repaired as needed and resold on the Carhartt website.

You can help protect the environment by participating in upcycling programs like this, along with other eco-friendly initiatives by your favorite brands.

Julie Laycock, a general manager at 7-Eleven, told Franchise Executives that "being able to support those in need and redirect waste from landfill is something we are trying to do more of. Loop, in addition to recycling textiles, provides workplace and skills training for vulnerable people."

