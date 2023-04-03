7-Eleven is bringing a huge change to its iconic convenience stores: ‘A very nice addition’

Charging your electric vehicle (EV) is about to get a lot more convenient, because one of the biggest convenience store companies in the world is plugging into the EV charging market.

Earlier this month, 7-Eleven launched an EV fast-charging network and app called 7Charge. Considering there are over 9,000 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. and over 70,000 worldwide, this is great news for those who own an EV or are looking to buy one.

The goal is for 7Charge to be one of North America’s largest and most compatible EV fast-charging networks. Pretty much any EV can be charged using 7Charge — even Teslas —

as long as you have an adapter.

Finding these locations will be easy with the app, which can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting 7-Eleven’s website. Customers can also pay with the app, making it as convenient as you’d expect from 7-Eleven.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Gas-powered passenger cars produce 3.5 billion tons of carbon pollution worldwide per year. A significant roadblock for the EV market is the lack of substantial charging infrastructure. The 7Charge network will put stations in neighborhoods and roadside locations across the country where there are currently very few places to charge an EV.

EV owners can currently find some of these fast-charging stations across Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

In a press release from 7-Eleven, president and CEO Joe DePinto said, “For over 95 years, 7‑Eleven has innovated to meet our customers’ needs — delivering convenience where, when, and how they want it. Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers’ where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers the convenience of the future … today.”

7-Eleven isn’t the only company adding fast-charging EV stations to its menu — Subway, Taco Bell, and Ikea have all announced plans to join the growing charging grid. Add that to the new half-a-million stations across 35 states that are coming soon from the government, and the charging infrastructure soon won’t be as much of a roadblock.

EV-focused outlet Electrek posted the good news on Instagram, and people are responding positively.

One user writes, “Very nice addition to their offerings, plus they are certainly everywhere and always open.”

Another person jokingly points out the EV-related deals we may soon be seeing, writing, “And there you go, after 5 charges, you get a free Slurpee!!!”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.