Subway announces dramatic change to the layout of its sandwich shops: ‘A win for our guests’

Subway, the world’s second-largest fast-food chain, made some serious waves when it announced on Feb. 21 that it would be building oases around its restaurants so customers can charge their electric vehicles (EVs) as they eat their sandwiches.

The pilot program, called “Subway Oasis,” will create mini-parks that will have a variety of amenities alongside EV charging stations. Some of these new-look restaurants will include picnic tables equipped with Wi-Fi, green spaces, bathrooms, and playgrounds.

The sandwich giant has partnered with GenZ EV Solutions and RED E Charging, both of which are EV infrastructure providers, to install fast-charging stations in restaurants starting as early as this year.

And these chargers will be fast — the company told Restaurant Dive that EVs would be able to get 120 miles worth of charge in just 17 minutes — all for about $20.

Subway’s Chief Operating and Insights Officer, Mike Kappitt, explained how the project would benefit both the customers and the environment.

“Our partnership with GenZ EV Solutions is a win for our guests, our franchisees, and our planet, creating a dedicated space for drivers to charge their vehicle while enjoying their favorite Subway sandwich,” Kappitt said in a press release.

Allowing guests to relax and enjoy their food while charging their cars will improve their dining experience. But Subway isn’t just doing this out of the kindness of its heart. Restaurants around the country are beginning to see that they can cash in on the certain-to-come trend of increased EV use.

Subway’s announcement has come shortly after Taco Bell’s October decision to partner with ChargeNet to install chargers at its restaurants. Starbucks also began a pilot program to install EV chargers at some of its locations this past year.

Having ample amenities for people to enjoy while they charge is a clear improvement over the often inadequate stations that currently exist.

