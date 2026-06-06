Home cook reveals the simple baking swap replacing aluminum foil in the kitchen

"So many of the things I bought on autopilot because I thought I needed them, when in fact, I really didn't!"

Some swaps from a zero-waste TikTok creator reminded viewers that you can save money by collecting things you already paid for.

Kathryn Kellogg (@GoingZeroWaste_) recommends simple hacks to save money and help the planet in her videos.

#ecofriendly #frugalliving ♬ original sound - Kathryn Kellogg @goingzerowaste_ One of my favorite things about low waste or intentional living is how it can stretch your creative muscles. So many of the things I bought on auto pilot because I thought needed them, when in fact, I really didn't! If you want to tent or steam without aluminum foil, you can simply set a baking sheet on top of your baking dish! You don't have to use foil 💗 Are there any swaps you realized you just didn't need? #goingzerowaste

Kellogg's suggestions are pretty simple, and you may be overlooking them in your own kitchen. In this video, she recommended reusing the rubber bands that come with produce. And she keeps her drawers neat with old tupperware containers instead of overpriced, new organizers for the aesthetic.

She also advocated for washing your baking sheets instead of using aluminum foil while baking or roasting. She even has a hack for deep cleaning crusty baking sheets.

"If you want to tent or steam without aluminum foil, you can simply set a baking sheet on top of your baking dish!" Kellogg wrote in the caption.

Aluminum foil may seem inexpensive, but swapping those purchases for a reusable pan could still save money. If you need another one, your local thrift store will likely have you covered.

Using a reusable item instead of a disposable one also means less kitchen waste heading to the trash. While aluminum can be recyclable in some cases, recycling centers don't always accept used foil if it's greasy or has food on it.

A baking sheet works best as a loose cover for dishes like casseroles and roasted vegetables. The sheet should fit securely over the dish, and the cookware should be oven-safe.

"One of my favorite things about low waste or intentional living is how it can stretch your creative muscles," Kellogg wrote in the caption. "So many of the things I bought on autopilot because I thought I needed them, when in fact, I really didn't!"

People in the comments also appreciated Kellogg's suggestions.

"Wait the plastic dividers is so smart," one person said.

"Yeeeeees Queen," another person wrote, punctuating their sentence with a hand heart emoji.

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