Home cook shares easy hack to revive crusty baking sheets: 'It works every time'

Tired of scrubbing your baking sheets with little success? Kathryn Kellogg (@goingzerowaste) has shared a simple, eco-friendly trick that revives even the crustiest pans — and it requires almost no effort. This clever hack tackles stubborn grime and stains, giving your baking sheets a fresh, clean look without the need for harsh chemicals or endless scrubbing.

The scoop

According to Kellogg, the secret to reviving tired-looking baking sheets lies in using your oven's self-cleaning cycle.

"Now, I've tried every single method, and the only one that works is popping them in the oven when you run the cleaning cycle. It works every time!" she explains in her green cleaning series.

All you need to do is place your baking sheets inside the oven when you initiate the self-cleaning mode. The high heat breaks down baked-on residue and grime, leaving your pans noticeably cleaner. If your oven doesn't have a self-cleaning feature, one commenter said you can just crank the heat up as high as it'll go. Same idea, just without the fancy button.

How it's helping

This method takes the hassle out of cleaning. Just place your baking sheets in the oven, start the cycle (or turn up the heat), and let the oven handle the tough stuff while you focus on something else.

It's also a win for the planet. You don't need to buy a bunch of harsh chemical cleaners, which usually come in plastic bottles that just end up in the trash. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastic containers and packaging make up over 14 million tons of waste in U.S. landfills each year. Plus, by keeping your baking sheets in good shape, you won't have to toss them out and buy new ones as often.

If you're looking for more natural ways to keep your home clean, there are plenty of simple swaps you can make. Instead of buying new Swiffer pads, try using old rags you already have at home, or repurpose fallen leaves into nutrient-rich mulch for your garden. Small changes like these not only save money but also help reduce waste around the house.

What everyone's saying

One person commented, "Basically to anyone who doesn't have that mode just turn your oven up to as high as it goes."

Someone else pointed out, "The oven cleaner is just the highest temp, and it can damage your oven over time. It's just a once in a while thing."

Meanwhile, the official YouTube account commented, "About to do this to all my baking sheets"

Whether you're discovering new ways to make your kitchen routine easier or looking for simple, eco-friendly cleaning tricks, this hack offers a low-effort solution to keep your baking sheets looking fresh.

