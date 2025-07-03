Officials raise red flags over skyrocketing prices of staple foods: 'Farmers are not under pressure to sell'

The cost of a meat-and-potatoes meal in Uganda is up thanks to shifting weather patterns, according to officials interviewed by the Nile Post, a regional publication.

It's a trend that isn't limited to Africa.

What's happening?

Weather changes are causing sweet potato, cabbage, and beef prices to "edge upward." The vegetables saw a significant jump in May, per the Nile Post.

"Season changes have greatly contributed to the price changes for food crops," Uganda Bureau of Statistics macroeconomic statistics head Samuel Echoku said in the report.

The variation in rain and dry season patterns impacts the predictable rhythm of planting and harvest schedules, which is realized in supply shortfalls. Worse yet, the problems extend beyond staple crops, according to the report.

Echoku said the prior dry season depleted pastures and water, causing many beef farmers to sell portions of their herds early. Uganda beef inflation jumped to 16.3% in May, up from 10.1% in April, the story continued.

"Now that the rains have come and there is enough pasture and water, farmers are not under pressure to sell. This has reduced the supply of animals on the market," Echoku said.

Why is the food price news important?

In Uganda, officials fear the increases will hit household budgets hard, especially for lower-income people. It's a similar story worldwide.

In the U.S., all food prices are expected to rise by 2.9% this year, the historical average. Grocery store costs are predicted to jump by 2.1%, according to the Department of Agriculture.

But weather problems and pathogens have the potential to spike certain grocery costs more. A disease in Florida could cause juice shortages. Droughts that have dried up Louisiana crawfish habitat caused a 500% increase in prices last year. And heavy rains that followed extreme droughts in China have ravaged a variety of produce and sent prices skyrocketing. Similar reports are coming in from other countries.

NASA experts expect planet overheating, largely driven by burning fossil fuels, to continue exacerbating the problem. Heat extremes could make some places unlivable, while farm labor production may drop as well, further impacting food supplies.

As a result, The Associated Press reported that experts fear costs could rise even more within the next 10 years because of "weather and climate shocks."

What's being done to help?

Scientists at the University of Maryland have developed heat-resistant apples, which are among other hardier produce varieties being grown to withstand extreme weather and diseases. Excelsa trees are more durable than many coffee bean varieties, providing a potential alternative as the industry faces a climate-related emergency of its own.

Community awareness about how our warming world is impacting food supplies and pricing is an important way to get more people to take action to help. A simple conversation with your friends or family about why grocery prices are rising can make a difference.

And by supporting eco-friendly brands, you create a stronger customer base for companies that care about the planet. Often, the products are higher quality and last longer as well.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.