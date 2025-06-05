Scientists make game-changing discovery that could save staple grocery item from skyrocketing prices: 'Offers a promising alternative'

The Donaldson orange tree, first planted 30 years ago in Groveland, Florida, may help to secure a plentiful supply of fruit juice thanks to its immunity to a pathogen that's ravaging orchards.

In fact, experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service think it could be the remedy to a greening disease responsible for 90% of citrus production losses since the problem was discovered in 2005, according to a news release from the agency.

If it can be widely grown, Donaldson could stave off juice shortages and price spikes.

"The rediscovery of the 'Donaldson' sweet orange offers a promising alternative for the Florida citrus industry," the researchers wrote in findings published by the American Society for Horticultural Science.

At issue is a disease called Huanglongbing, caused by the Candidatus Liberibacter pathogen.

Infected trees have clear symptoms, according to the University of California, Riverside. As the university explained, leaves are blotchy, while oranges are small, lopsided, and poorly colored with "aborted seeds." The juice is also considered more bitter than normal.

The government citrus team found Donaldson at a tree research farm, where a century's worth of orange studies have taken place.

"The Donaldson sweet orange tree stood out as being exceptionally healthy compared to the industry-standard trees that were planted close by and were in decline or had died," research geneticist Matt Mattia said in the release.

"The Donaldson tree also tested positive for the presence of Candidatus Liberibacter asiaticus … This indicates that the tree may have tolerance to the disease," Mattia continued.

Greening disease isn't limited to Florida. Brazil's large orange industry has had a series of poor harvests.

The Guardian reported that extreme heat and drought during key parts of the trees' flowering process made it worse. The publication noted that Brazil accounts for 70% of orange juice exports.

NASA has linked our planet's overheating to increased risks for extreme droughts and heat waves.

The impact goes beyond oranges. University of Maryland experts are developing heat-resistant apples that can grow as thermometer readings trend upward. Even farmer productivity could be impacted by our ever-hotter world.

In Florida, the government citrus experts compared the Donaldson trees to a Hamlin variety, which is also an early-season producer. It's about as old as Donaldson, but it has been more widely used for juice production. Hamlin has also been hard hit by greening. After taste testing, the researchers think Donaldson could fill the juice void as a replacement.

"The taste testers noted that there was a difference between the two juices," Mattia said in the release. "However, those differences may be explained by the lower acidity in fruits from young Hamlin trees."

More studies are needed to see if Donaldson trees can be planted at scale to bolster the industry and whether their greening disease tolerance is long-lasting. Field trials and genetic analysis are on the docket, according to the experts.

