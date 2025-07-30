New research reveals food choices that can boost immune system: 'Highlights the benefits of these traditional food products'

The health benefits of a Mediterranean diet have long been touted. New research suggests that an African heritage diet may offer similar advantages.

Plant Based News summarized a study published in April in the journal Nature Medicine that indicated swapping Western foods for a traditional Northern Tanzanian diet — rich in green vegetables, legumes, fermented foods, and whole grains — could demonstrate positive impacts in a short time.

Researchers assessed 23 men living in rural areas who typically adhered to a diet reflective of the Kilimanjaro region and who switched to a Western diet for a two-week period; 22 men living in urban areas who typically consumed a Western diet and switched to a traditional Kilimanjaro diet for the same period; and 22 men who typically followed a Western diet and added Mbege — a fermented banana and millet drink — for one week.

These participants kept food diaries, and the research team took blood samples at the start of the study, two weeks in, and four weeks after it ended.

The results indicated that switching to the traditional diet resulted in improved immune system function and "promoted the release of anti-inflammatory biomarkers, suggesting a potential reduction in [non-communicable disease] risk," according to a breakdown from News Medical. Meanwhile, switching to a Western diet "[upregulated] inflammatory biomarkers, resulting in chronic inflammation," and weakened immune responses. Those who added Mbege to their Western diet, however, saw metabolic and immune improvements relative to those who didn't.

The trial adds to a growing body of research exploring the potential health benefits of plant-based diets.

A 2022 study from Stanford University comparing identical twins, for example, found that plant-based diets were associated with lower insulin levels, reduced body weight, and lower levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. A study from the National Institutes of Health suggested that obtaining the majority of dietary fats from plant sources, such as nuts, grains, and vegetables, could significantly lower heart disease-related mortality.

Notably, plant-based diets can also provide a climate benefit. Cutting back on animal agriculture can lower the release of heat-trapping methane into the atmosphere and reduce the potential for water contamination. Meanwhile, investing in sustainable plant farming — including best practices for drought- and flood-resilience — can support biodiversity and soil health while strengthening global food systems that can be compromised by extreme weather.

In a press release, corresponding author Quirijn de Mast noted, "Our study highlights the benefits of these traditional food products for inflammation and metabolic processes in the body. At the same time, we show how harmful an unhealthy Western diet can be."

