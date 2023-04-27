Wellness influencer shares her simple, money-saving hack for adding extra iron to your diet: ‘You’re a genius’

Are you guilty of letting greens like spinach go bad in your fridge? This TikTok hack will help you quash that bad habit and boost your iron, too.

The scoop

The TikTok video shared by user Shantelkarisma (@shantelkarismaa) shows off a simple way to do both with only a few minutes of prep.

“Stop wasting your spinach,” the TikToker captions the video. “Freeze it for smoothies if you’re not using it before it goes bad.”

To do this, the TikToker blends up the spinach with a bit of water. Then, she pours the liquid spinach into ice cube trays and freezes them. She says they’re then ready to drop into smoothies for a healthy, iron-rich boost rather than going to waste.

How it’s helping

The clever hack is a smart way to save money, as a container of organic spinach can cost you more than $3. The method could also be used for other greens, such as kale or arugula.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Keeping food from going bad helps reduce food waste. According to the EPA, 40% of food is wasted every year, costing more than $218 billion.

Plus, the TikToker says the trick is a great way to get some additional iron in your diet, a key nutrient approximately 10 million Americans lack. Low iron can lead to anemia, a serious condition that causes fatigue, weakness, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and lightheadedness, and can lead to more severe and life-threatening conditions.

Spinach is an excellent source of iron. A serving of about 3.5 ounces (100 grams) of raw spinach contains 2.7 milligrams of iron — 15% of the daily recommended value.

What everyone’s saying

TikTokers appreciated this easy fix to wasting greens.

“I love this,” writes one user.

“OMG you’re a genius,” writes another TikToker. “Doing this [right now].”

“Do it,” the OP replies. “I could have saved so much money doing this sooner.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.