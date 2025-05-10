  • Business Business

Farmers warn worsening conditions could make staple crops unaffordable: 'We have no choice but to raise prices'

"Facing a severe water crisis."

by Beth Newhart
Drought conditions in Lebanon this year are threatening crops and forcing local farmers to increase their prices.

What's happening? 

The rainfall pattern has been delayed in Lebanon, and the country has seen nearly 30% less precipitation than in previous years. This warmer, drier weather is affecting agriculture in a big way, according to a report from Now Lebanon. 

Water levels in rivers and lakes are down, and underground water reserves have been depleted. Less water means fewer crops survive, which threatens food security for locals. The produce most threatened includes staples such as lettuce, potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

"Fertilizers and pesticides have already become more expensive due to inflation, and now, with water scarcity, we have no choice but to raise prices just to break even," farmer Abou Alaa told Now Lebanon. 

Why are drought conditions concerning?

Lebanon is known for its consistent rain and snowfall throughout the year. Farmers rely on rain to water essential crops, and the frequent snow makes the country a popular tourist destination for skiers.

Without that precipitation, multiple industries are at risk, and costs are rising as a result. The country's outdated and mismanaged water infrastructure also exacerbates the growing problem.

"Lebanon is facing a severe water crisis due to a significant drop in rainfall over recent years, leading to a noticeable decline in the country's water resources," Nijad Saed Eddine, an agricultural engineer and field coordinator at a nature reserve in Lebanon, told Now Lebanon. 

What's being done about crop losses?

Like the rest of the planet, Lebanon is directly affected by rising global temperatures and must take action to mitigate the damage. For short-term solutions, farmers are adjusting by switching to drought-resistant crops and finding more efficient irrigation systems. 

But to combat the problem long term, farmers and residents alike must push for policy reform to repair the country's infrastructure and improve its water conservation.

x