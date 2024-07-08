Scientists uncover breakthrough technology that could save fruit crops from devastating frosts: 'A valuable tool for … ensuring food security'

The discovery could have far-reaching implications in agriculture and horticulture.

Scientists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Service have pinpointed a gene mutation in peach trees that allows them to escape the effects of spring frosts, Phys.org reported.

The discovery could have far-reaching implications in agriculture and horticulture, allowing farmers to grow crops that are more resilient to the effects of human-caused changes in weather patterns.

The researchers at the Appalachian Fruit Research Station in West Virginia discovered a genetic mutation in one of the germplasm genes in a late-flowering peach, which modifies floral development in response to external temperature.

Now that scientists have discovered this genetic mutation, they can potentially apply it to other types of crops, allowing them to be planted at more beneficial times with more predictable harvests.

Plant scientists can do amazing things these days with the help of a gene-editing technology called CRISPR, which allows them to make precise changes to plants' DNA. This can be used to make more compact crops or crops that require less water.

As our planet continues to overheat — largely because of our reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and oil — many types of crops are becoming more difficult to grow. While gene editing does not completely solve that problem, it will likely be an important tool for ensuring that global food supplies don't fall short.

"Our findings not only shed light on the genetic basis of flowering time, but also provide a valuable tool for breeders to develop peach varieties that can better withstand the threats of climate change, ensuring food security and agricultural sustainability," Dr. Chris Dardick, one of the study's authors, said.

