State introduces new law that could change how your food is labeled: 'Will have an impact on the entire marketplace'

A new food labeling law out of Texas is making waves — and not just in the Lone Star State.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill requiring warning labels on food and drink products that contain any of 44 additives banned or restricted in other countries. According to KXAN, the warning, to be displayed prominently on packages starting in 2027, reads: "WARNING: This product contains an ingredient that is not recommended for human consumption by the appropriate authority in Australia, Canada, the European Union, or the United Kingdom."

While this policy applies only to Texas, experts say the ripple effects could be felt nationwide. "When a state as big as Texas requires a warning, that will have an impact on the entire marketplace," Scott Faber of the Environmental Working Group told The Washington Post.

The 44 additives include all artificial food dyes, such as Yellow 5, and preservatives such as butylated hydroxytoluene (also known as BHT), according to the bill, which can be read in full with an itemized list here.

Texas' legislation is part of a broader "Make America Healthy Again" effort that has picked up momentum across both politically "red" and "blue" states. Similar laws have recently passed in California and West Virginia, where additive bans are reshaping school meals and supermarket offerings alike.

Though critics say the law's language is potentially misleading — some of the 44 additives are allowed in the countries referenced — the legislation is already prompting a rethink in the food industry. Companies may begin reformulating products or adding new labels nationwide rather than tailoring inventory for one state.

Nutrition advocates say it's a step in the right direction. "Policies in a large state like Texas can have ramifications for the rest of the country," said Jennifer Falbe, associate professor at the University of California, Davis, per KXAN. Falbe co-authored a study that found front-of-package warnings could help consumers make healthier choices and motivate companies to clean up their ingredient lists.

Still, she warns that removing a few additives doesn't solve the root of the problem. "A sugary soda that has a coloring agent replaced with another is still a soda — it is still going to increase disease risk," Falbe said.

Whether food companies fight the law in court or shift strategies to avoid warning labels, one thing is clear: More transparent food labeling could be coming to a grocery aisle near you. And for many consumers, that's long overdue.

