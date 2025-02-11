Expert exposes the true meaning behind 'natural' label on food items: 'Why is food packaging so confusing?'

There are many unknowns in grocery shopping. Food standards (like these from the Food and Drug Administration) are ever-evolving, packaging can be deceptive, and it can be difficult for busy, everyday consumers to keep up. An honest and clean diet is hard to come by when people are confused and even misled about what they put in their bodies.

TikToker Berry (@theberrybestt) shared the truth about food companies' use of the word "natural" in advertising.

"The word 'natural' is legally meaningless on packaging," Berry says in her video — this is a lesson all consumers deserve to learn.

The Atlantic article Berry cites in her TikTok states: "Natural has no regulatory meaning." According to the FDA, there is supposed difficulty in defining the word "natural" on food labels.

Consumers want to assume that "natural" on packaging means organic or non-genetically modified, but according to the FDA, a "natural" product is just one that has no artificial flavors, added colors, or added synthetic substances.

"Natural" on food packaging does not mean the product was grown without pesticides, nor does it mean the product has not been modified.

Because of the misleading and prominent use of the word "natural," Berry explained one important step consumers can take to ensure their food has not been genetically modified or grown with synthetic chemicals.

"Look at the ingredients list," Berry said. She advised her viewers to look for Non-GMO Project Verified and USDA Organic-certified labels on food. These two certifications have legal definitions and must meet certain standards to be labeled as such.

One TikToker left a frustrated comment on Berry's video, asking: "Why is food packaging so confusing at times? smh."

The truth is that many products are packaged with the intent to trick consumers into buying. It is a money game, and food distributors deceive grocery shoppers for their financial benefit.

This injustice means it is up to consumers to educate themselves and each other on how to make purchases that best align with their clean dietary preferences.

