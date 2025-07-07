Hunter fills freezer with destructive pests invading local area: 'It's food and it's abundant'

"I'm making the most of the scenario I've been put in."

One Australian man is channeling a passion from his upbringing, hunting, into a sustainable and positive movement for the local ecosystem.

AboutRegional reported on Andrew Joulianou, a prolific hunter who local landowners count on to rid their properties of unwanted invasive species in Australia, including deer, pigs, and goats.

Joulianou's work doesn't stop there, as he makes sure to store and then use the entire animal for meat to feed his family. That allows them to avoid butcheries and supermarkets while eschewing food waste.

"They're getting slaughtered in an abattoir in unethical ways," Joulianou said of commercially available meat.

Joulianou's hunting background goes back to a tradition led by his grandfather, who introduced him to hunting smaller animals, like rabbits and ducks. He said he did at times have second thoughts about what he was doing after classmates would ask if he felt bad for the rabbits.

"But now, looking back, that's not really a valid comment because at the end of the day, everyone's eating meat," Joulianou pointed out.

Best of all, Joulianou can now take on invasive species that can wreak all sorts of havoc on the local ecosystem. By keeping the number of these animals in check, Joulianou is protecting native animals and plants while potentially stopping a rise in disruptive human and animal interactions.

"They damage the environment, but at the same time, it's food and it's abundant," Joulianou told AboutRegional. "I'm making the most of the scenario I've been put in."

Local landowners have taken notice of Joulianou's skills, and his clientele has increased through word of mouth. He plies his trade with supplies like a rangefinder and binoculars in his backpack. Once on site, he walks up to 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) to find his spot and emphasizes the importance of patience during the hunt.

Another important thing Joulianou does is drive awareness of how to butcher the animals and cook each part of the meat. To that end, he holds classes and uses his Facebook page as a resource for hunters.

That work fills a gap in education for hunters, as hunting stores inform customers more about gadgets and tech than about what to do after a successful hunt.

"At the end of the day, we're not just hunters," Joulianou noted. "You have to learn how to skin, butcher, and cook it."

