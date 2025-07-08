Mom shares innovative method to make use of common kitchen waste: 'That's genius'

Many are eager to reduce the amount of food waste they create, but aren't always sure how to use up the last odds and ends in their refrigerator.

One TikTok user has found the perfect food hack to use leftover strawberry tops rather than tossing them out.

The scoop

TikToker Meghan Casey (@momtomomrecommends) shared a food hack she uses for leftover strawberry tops that results in a delicious strawberry syrup that can be used to make strawberry milk and more.

The video shows her adding strawberry tops, sugar, and water to a pot on the stove, boiling the mixture, and finally straining it.

In the caption, she stated: "Use equal parts strawberry tops, sugar, and water, heat on high, once boiling stir occasionally for 10 minutes, strain and enjoy!"

How it's helping

It's a brilliant hack that allows you to forgo tossing out food waste while creating something new and delicious.

The most significant benefit of this food hack is that it's an excellent way to save a few bucks. By creating your own strawberry syrup, you get to avoid spending money at the grocery store. Plus, you'll know every ingredient found in the syrup, unlike a syrup you might have purchased instead.

Making strawberry syrup at home is likely far less time-consuming than running to the grocery store, since it only takes about 10 minutes to cook.

Plus, food hacks like this one can reduce the amount of food sent to landfills, thereby decreasing the carbon pollution produced by decaying food. This results in fewer heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, which in turn leads to a cooler world.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTok users were impressed with the hack.

"What all can you use this syrup on?? I want ideas!!! Love this," one commenter wrote. Casey replied: "I use it for strawberry milk, & shaved ice in the summers, I've seen people use it for alcoholic drinks as well, I'm sure it would taste great for homemade ice cream as well."

"That's genius!" another TikTok user added.

Another person added: "I just made this! It turned out so good!"

