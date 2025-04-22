  • Food Food

Home cook shares money-saving food hack using common household waste: 'I didn't know this was a thing'

Hacks like this one give consumers ideas of how to do more with leftovers.

by Lettecha Johnson
Hacks like this one give consumers ideas of how to do more with leftovers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you think banana peels are useless, you're wrong. One Redditor's post shows how you can save them for syrup. Plus, there's no cooking required.

The scoop

Making this fruity syrup is simple, and you won't need many ingredients or much cook time.

Hacks like this one give consumers ideas of how to do more with leftovers.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Hacks like this one give consumers ideas of how to do more with leftovers.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor said, "I used equal parts banana peels and sugar," in their food hack posted in the r/noscrapleftbehind subreddit.

Based on the three photos, you place the peels in a plastic container with the sugar and let it sit for 24 hours. Then, you strain it to enjoy it how you wish, but the OP suggests cocktails. Don't forget about drizzling over pancakes and French toast or flavoring your specialty coffee drinks and smoothies.

How it's helping

Food hacks like this one give consumers ideas of how to do more with leftovers and repurpose food parts they may assume are useless.

The California-based restaurant Heritage has turned "zero-waste" into an art form and a Michelin Green Star by using everything from fig leaves for ice cream to the same item several ways in the same dish.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Knowing how to upcycle food can save money on groceries as prices continue to increase. Everyone can expect a 3.2% rise in food costs in 2025, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service.

Landfills also benefit from more people avoiding food waste since it accounts for as much as 24% of trash — the largest material component in them, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. While food decays faster than plastic, it's still harmful since the EPA also reports that the fast rate produces more methane pollution than other dumped materials.

Sometimes, supermarkets and restaurants have a surplus of perishable food or slightly bruised items that people may initially avoid. People can help such businesses avoid throwing out good food and save on their grocery bills by using apps like Too Good To Go and Flashfood.

What everyone's saying

The commenters appeared impressed by the banana peel upcycling. 

Would you buy juice or yogurt made with bruised or misshapen fruit?

If I couldn't tell the difference 🤔

If it were cheaper 💰

If it were healthier 🍎

I'd never buy it 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One said, "I didn't know this was a thing. Does the syrup end up bitter at all?"

These peels may also help those looking for plant-based food options to replace meat. One commenter remarked, "I once saw a video using banana peels to make vegan 'pulled pork.'"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x