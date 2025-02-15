Mom shares 'genius' food hack to cut snack waste — and stretch your grocery budget

When you have a toddler, mealtime can feel like a constant battle. One minute, they're begging for crackers, and the next, those same crackers are left untouched on their plate.

Instead of tossing them in the trash, one mom on TikTok came up with a brilliant way to give these uneaten snacks a second life — saving money and reducing food waste in the process.

The scoop

On TikTok, busy mom Elli (@elli.tamar) shows how she repurposes uneaten toddler snacks — like those crackers that kids insist they need but suddenly refuse to eat — into homemade breadcrumbs.

Instead of tossing them out, she collects them in a bin, grinds them up in a food processor, and then uses the crumbs to coat chicken for meals.

"No crumbs left behind," she quips.

How it's helping

Breadcrumbs are a pantry staple, and buying them at the store can cost anywhere from $2 to $5 per container. By making your own from leftover snacks, you can stretch your grocery budget and reduce unnecessary spending. Plus, this method saves time — you'll always have breadcrumbs on hand without making an extra trip to the store.

On a larger scale, food waste is a major contributor to landfill waste and planet-warming gas emissions. Every year, the average American family wastes about $1,500 worth of food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Small, creative approaches like this one help cut down on that waste, making a difference both for your wallet and the environment.

Companies like Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market also offer ways to rescue perfectly good food from going to waste and ending up in landfills.

What everyone's saying

The comment section was full of parents who understand the struggle of wasted toddler snacks. One person wrote, "A mother's creativity is unmatched," while another said the tip was, "Genius!"

Another user shared how much food goes uneaten in their own household, writing, "I love this. Having a toddler comes with so much food waste, it's crazy! I love seeing creative ideas like this. It was one of my New Year's goals to reduce our food waste."

Others noted how their families do something similar. "My mom does this with the butt ends of bread as well because no one eats them," one commenter wrote. "She dries them and then uses them for cooking."

Cutting back on food waste doesn't require major lifestyle changes — just a little creativity. If you're looking for more ways to make the most of your leftovers, The Cool Down's food waste guide offers practical tips on repurposing scraps, reducing waste, and making the most of every ingredient.

