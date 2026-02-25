Experts issue warning after unexpected weather wipes out key crops — here's what's happening

These kinds of disruptions are becoming a growing challenge for farmers worldwide.

An intense storm has flooded greenhouses and destroyed crops in Spain's Almeria province, raising concerns about food supply disruptions and rising costs, reported HortiDaily.com.

What's happening?

Storm Kristin has triggered serious agricultural damage across Almeria, one of Europe's most productive greenhouse-growing regions, according to Hortidaily.

Spain's national meteorological agency, AEMET, issued a red alert for the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez areas at the end of January. It also released an orange alert for the rest of the province as the storm hit.

According to an initial assessment from COAG, the Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Breeders, the storm caused structural damage to greenhouse production systems, including collapsed retaining walls. However, COAG said the most severe issue has been widespread flooding inside greenhouses, which has caused extensive crop losses.

The storm brought rainfall of up to 8.6 liters per square meter and wind gusts exceeding 90 kilometers per hour (about 56 miles per hour). The worst damage was concentrated in western parts of the province such as Las Norias de Daza and La Mojonera.

COAG noted that storms like this one usually come after persistent rainfall throughout the winter. They lead to increased disease pressure on crops and contribute to mounting production losses. In some cases, growers have been forced to remove crops early.

COAG also warned that older greenhouse structures have been especially vulnerable, as they are less able to withstand extreme weather events of this intensity.

Why is this concerning?

Almeria is a major agricultural hub that supplies produce to markets across Europe, meaning losses in the region can ripple far beyond Spain. When greenhouse crops fail, farmers face immediate financial hits from ruined harvests and damaged infrastructure. Consumers may feel the impact through higher grocery prices and reduced availability of common vegetables.

These kinds of disruptions are becoming a growing challenge for farmers worldwide as extreme weather increasingly wipes out crops and destabilizes food supply chains.

What's being done about it?

COAG has emphasized the seriousness of the situation for growers and is working to assess the full scale of the damage.

In the longer term, storms like Kristin may increase pressure for stronger greenhouse infrastructure, improved drainage systems, and more resilient farming strategies that can withstand heavy rain and high winds.

On an individual level, supporting local and regional farmers when possible can help strengthen food systems. Community advocacy can push leaders to invest in infrastructure that protects growers from worsening weather extremes.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.