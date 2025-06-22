Starbucks workers spark controversy after sharing chain's controversial food practice — here's what you need to know

Much better approaches are readily available.

If you've ever ordered a beverage and pastry from Starbucks, you might notice the employees never grab a baked good from the display case. The brand has a controversial practice of using real food at the cost of creating waste. Doesn't this routine undermine its commitment to bettering the environment?

What's happening?

Starbucks workers have taken to Reddit and TikTok to highlight the coffee chain's food waste problem. Rather than serve fresh-baked goods directly from the pastry case or showcase 3D-printed or artificial treats, Starbucks displays actual pastries that baristas frequently toss out at the end of the day.

The move goes against the company's FoodShare mission to avoid throwing out food unnecessarily. Staff also spoke up about pastry cases with flies in them as well as the time it takes to arrange the displays each morning and clean them out each night.

Why is Starbucks' food waste concerning?

The United States wastes 30-40% of the food supply, of which 31% occurs at the retail and consumer levels. All that food could feed those experiencing hunger.

Restaurants are a significant source of food waste, throwing away 10% of their stocks before customers can enjoy it. This is often due to poor inventory management and overproduction.

Excess waste also has tremendous impacts on the planet. In a study of 20% of the 1,200 open landfills in the United States, researchers found over half produce immense methane gas plumes that linger for months. Methane's warming effect is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide's.

What's being done about it?

Starbucks' sustainability efforts are contentious, as customers often fall for environmentally friendly claims while the business continues practices that raise eyebrows.

For instance, though it implemented a free refill program with ceramic cups for dine-in patrons to reduce waste, a study on its recycling initiative showed that 32 out of 36 plastic cups ended up in landfills. Additionally, each 2,000-mile round trip CEO Brian Niccol takes to its headquarters in Seattle emits almost 9 tons of carbon dioxide.

Starbucks has addressed its display case food waste issue before, with a spokesperson placing responsibility on store partners to maintain baked goods' quality standards throughout the day and utilize the FoodShare donation model. This isn't a requirement, though.

Since June 2023, stores nationwide were supposed to stop displaying wraps and breakfast sandwiches in the case and sell what they could of the bakery contents at the end of the day. Other locations showcase pastries from the day before or replace them every two or three days instead.

Still, featuring fake items or removing display cases altogether would be a much better approach to address food waste at Starbucks cafes.

