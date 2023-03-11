Home chef shares cheap and simple hack for ‘reviving’ stale tortilla chips: ‘This is a lifesaver’

The simple hack has just two steps.

There are few pains in life quite like biting into a tortilla chip and realizing it’s basically turned into cardboard.

Stale chips can ruin any party, game day, or lazy Sunday on the couch. But thankfully, it doesn’t have to be that way — at least, not if you follow Kathryn Kellogg’s advice.

Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) has over 400,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares tips for saving money while also reducing waste. In one of her recent videos, she showed how to “revive” stale tortilla chips in two simple steps.

In the clip, Kellogg sets her oven to 350 degrees before dumping her stale chips onto a baking sheet. Then, she immediately puts the chips in the oven, letting them toast as the oven preheats.

By the time the oven hits 350 degrees, Kellogg’s soft, chewy chips have turned back into the crunchy, crispy snack that they started as.

Instagram commenters praised Kellogg for finding a quick, simple way to reduce food waste. In an average year, Americans eat over 200 billion tortilla chips, which means there’s plenty of money to be saved if you can avoid throwing out leftovers.

And, as some commenters pointed out, the hack also takes advantage of your oven’s preheating stage, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck.

“This is great for eliminating the waste of energy from preheating!” one commenter pointed out.

“You can do the same with crackers,” another added.

“This is a lifesaver,” another wrote.

