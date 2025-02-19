Home cook shares simple method to transform stale bread into a delicious snack: 'Love this'

With a little bit of work, stale bread can still be delicious.

The scoop

In her video, Bayan cuts up her stale loaf of bread into cubes, and seasons it with olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and oregano.

Ingredients ⤵️ Stale bread, cubed Olive oil Salt Pepper Garlic powder Onion powder Oregano Bake in a single layer at 350F for about 20-25 mins or until golden and crispy, tossing halfway through. Let them cool completely before storing in an air tight container.

After another splash of olive oil, she then bakes it all in a single layer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, gives them a toss, then puts them back in for another 10.

At this point, Bayan has a full tray of golden and crispy croutons. After they cool, they were ready to be stored for up to two weeks.

Bayan does a great job of providing other examples of where stale bread could be used. Fateh, tharid, topping for fattoush, and soups are some popular uses in Middle Eastern cuisine.

Italians use stale bread for chicken, on pasta, and filling meatballs. Elsewhere, it's used for French toast and bread pudding. Bayan was right to call out the myth of best-before dates in her video. They're generally just a suggestion.

How it's helping

First and foremost, this hack helps you get delicious croutons that are perfect for salad or idle snacking. That saves you a few dollars buying packaged croutons at the store and gets the most bang for your buck for your bread.

Food waste is a big problem for the environment. Estimates put food waste rates at between 30% and 40% in America. That means a lot of wasted energy and resources during agriculture and extra pollution in landfills when bad food is thrown out.

By making the most out of the food you buy, including turning stale bread into croutons, you're helping to conserve limited production resources and cut down on atmospheric pollution.

There are a lot of other ways to repurpose your leftovers, and there are also services that can help you save money on groceries that are about to hit their best-before date. Too Good To Go, Flashfood, and Misfits Market are just some of the options available.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters were eager to try out Bayan's suggestion for stale bread.

"Love this," said one commenter.

"Gonna try this next time," chimed in another.

