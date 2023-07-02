TikToker shares his unbelievably simple hack for saving spinach before it goes bad: ‘You’re not going to eat it’

“This is for one of those times that you find one of those containers in the back of your fridge of spinach and realize it’s about to go bad.”

A TikTok user shared a smart hack for using spinach that’s about to go bad — and it’s way easier than you’d think.

The scoop

In a recent video on TikTok, user Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) shared his simple advice for saving and using spinach that’s on the verge of going bad.

“If you’ve ever found a container of old spinach in the fridge that’s about to go bad, this is the solution!” Wyse writes in his caption.

“This is for one of those times that you find one of those containers in the back of your fridge of spinach and realize it’s about to go bad,” Wyse says in the video. “You’re not gonna eat it. What do you do with it? You do not have to throw it out or compost it … You can actually just stick this whole thing right in the freezer.”

Wyse briefly looks through his container of spinach, grabbing a few slimy pieces and throwing them in his compost to make sure they’re not in the mix with the rest of his perfectly good spinach.

“Just look through, make sure it’s all good — if there’s any pieces that aren’t, make sure to take them out,” he adds. “This one is just beginning to rot, so I’m gonna take that one out … The rest of this, container and all, no blanching — we’re just gonna put this right in the freezer.”

How it’s helping

Frozen spinach has several easy uses.

“It’s not going to be used in a salad, but this is perfect for your morning smoothie … it’s perfect to sauté and put into frittatas, or soups,” Wyse says. “This is ready-to-use, beautiful frozen spinach, no blanching required.”

By using all the food you buy, you save money on your next trip to the grocery store. Maximizing your food use also helps you avoid throwing perfectly usable food into the trash, where it can end up in a landfill, polluting our environment and contributing to the dangerous overheating of our planet.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their appreciation and personal tips in the comments.

“I freeze my spinach to put in a curry because it’s frozen it crumbles so well I can’t have stringy spinach🤣,” one user wrote.

“Sometimes I buy spinach or kale just to freeze for use in a soup or casserole,” another user said.

