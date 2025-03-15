  • Tech Tech

Ph.D. student exposes major flaw in population debate: 'We need to stop saying that'

"The implications of that are just terrible."

by Leo Collis
"The implications of that are just terrible."

Photo Credit: TikTok

The topic of our shifting climate is complicated. While scientists have proved that the main driver of rising global temperatures is the human production of planet-warming pollution, there are a number of other factors to consider.

There will be areas of confusion, or maybe something might simply be too complex to get your head around. But asking experts questions can increase understanding and perhaps even encourage positive lifestyle changes to reduce our polluting impact — even talking with friends and family about climate issues can help.

@all_about_climate Replying to @toktikerrrrr Is climate change caused by overpopulation? #climatechange #sustainable #environment #eco #climateaction #savetheworld #savetheplanet ♬ original sound - Rosh

One person asked Rosh (@all_about_climate) — a Ph.D. student who has degrees in Earth and climate science — on TikTok whether an increasing global population is a major factor fueling rapidly changing weather patterns.

It perhaps makes sense why these things could be related. More people on the planet would suggest more people producing the pollution that is causing temperature increases that encourage longer, stronger, and more frequent extreme weather conditions.

But TikToker Rosh explained why this isn't such a significant issue, noting that something else is the real problem.

Rosh observed that there is a correlation between population increase and a rise in carbon dioxide production. But correlation doesn't always mean causation. 

Watch now: Expert shares one belief that 'two thirds' of the US population across the political spectrum hold

Africa, for example, has one of the fastest-growing populations on the planet, home to around 1.2 billion people — or 1.5 billion, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. However, those people are only responsible for 4% of global emissions.

Meanwhile, the United States, a country of 330 million people — or 340 million according to the United States Census — produces 14% of global planet-warming pollution.  

The problem, instead, is the consumption of dirty fuels. Data shared by Environment.co put the U.S. at the top of the world's fuel consumption list. 

"We need to stop saying that overpopulation is the problem," Rosh said. "Not least because the implications of that are that the solution, therefore, is to reduce the population. And the implications of that are just terrible." 

Do you think misinformation is a major problem in America today?

Definitely 💯

Only for some people 😒

Only with certain issues 🤔

Not really 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

If we want to improve our understanding of the problems facing the planet, we shouldn't be afraid to ask questions — no matter how silly you may think they are. However, it's important to listen to experts, double-check sources, and be mindful of why certain organizations or individuals might want to promote a certain agenda.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x