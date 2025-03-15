Ph.D. student exposes major flaw in population debate: 'We need to stop saying that'

"The implications of that are just terrible."

The topic of our shifting climate is complicated. While scientists have proved that the main driver of rising global temperatures is the human production of planet-warming pollution, there are a number of other factors to consider.

There will be areas of confusion, or maybe something might simply be too complex to get your head around. But asking experts questions can increase understanding and perhaps even encourage positive lifestyle changes to reduce our polluting impact — even talking with friends and family about climate issues can help.

One person asked Rosh (@all_about_climate) — a Ph.D. student who has degrees in Earth and climate science — on TikTok whether an increasing global population is a major factor fueling rapidly changing weather patterns.

It perhaps makes sense why these things could be related. More people on the planet would suggest more people producing the pollution that is causing temperature increases that encourage longer, stronger, and more frequent extreme weather conditions.

But TikToker Rosh explained why this isn't such a significant issue, noting that something else is the real problem.

Rosh observed that there is a correlation between population increase and a rise in carbon dioxide production. But correlation doesn't always mean causation.

Africa, for example, has one of the fastest-growing populations on the planet, home to around 1.2 billion people — or 1.5 billion, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. However, those people are only responsible for 4% of global emissions.

Meanwhile, the United States, a country of 330 million people — or 340 million according to the United States Census — produces 14% of global planet-warming pollution.

The problem, instead, is the consumption of dirty fuels. Data shared by Environment.co put the U.S. at the top of the world's fuel consumption list.

"We need to stop saying that overpopulation is the problem," Rosh said. "Not least because the implications of that are that the solution, therefore, is to reduce the population. And the implications of that are just terrible."

If we want to improve our understanding of the problems facing the planet, we shouldn't be afraid to ask questions — no matter how silly you may think they are. However, it's important to listen to experts, double-check sources, and be mindful of why certain organizations or individuals might want to promote a certain agenda.

