‘Seasame milk’ is the newest plant-based milk trend — and it has twice as much protein as oat milk

Sesame milk may also be more eco-friendly than its peers.

There’s a new plant-based milk in town, and it may be the best dairy alternative yet. Meet sesame milk, the latest vegan milk created by The Planting Hope Company Inc.

What is sesame milk?

The Planting Hope Company Inc. is a women-led, Canadian-based brand that makes plant-based and eco-friendly food and beverages. Their newest product, Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk, is a non-dairy milk made from sesame seeds.

The company spent five years developing sesamemilk, claiming it is the most sustainable and nutritious plant-based milk on the market. It has similar nutritional values to dairy milk without the allergens some people are intolerant to.

Sesamemilk is available in six flavors with chilled and shelf-stable options. The brand even offers a Barista Blend, a semi-sweet, non-dairy coffee creamer.

This dairy alternative works well in a variety of recipes, or you can add it to cereal, coffee, and smoothies.

Why is sesame milk getting so popular?

Hope and Sesame is receiving rave reviews from sesamemilk converts because it is as nutritious as it is tasty.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

It offers more nutrients than most plant-based milks, with similar nutritional values to dairy milk. Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk contains eight grams of complete protein in every eight-ounce serving, all nine essential amino acids, and vitamin D and calcium.

“Trading off from dairy milks, which are highly nutritious, almond and most nut milks do not contain much nutrition,” Julia Stamberger, CEO of The Planting Hope Company Inc., told Food Navigator USA. “Typical commercial almond milks contain 1 gram or less of protein.”

Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk is quickly becoming a hit with vegans, people with lactose intolerance, and even the average coffee drinker for its taste and nutritional benefits.

Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper, a writer for SFGate, said in a review on sesamemilk, “These milks taste great in all my favorite drinks, they add a chunk of protein to my diet, and I can sleep well knowing they are environmentally-friendly.”

How is sesame milk better for the environment?

While many people have been eager to switch to sustainable, plant-based milk alternatives, these products often have their own ecological drawbacks. Sesamemilk, however, may be more eco-friendly than its peers.

Sesamemilk requires significantly less water than other types of milk, as The Planting Hope Company uses about 12 liters of water to make one liter. In comparison, cow milk needs 628 liters of water, almond milk requires 371 liters, and oat milk uses 48 liters.

Sesame is also a sustainable and durable crop, it can self-pollinate, and it’s naturally resistant to pests — so no damaging herbicides and pesticides are required.

The next time you’re considering which milk to add to your coffee or smoothie, consider giving sesamemilk a try. With six delicious flavors, high nutritional value, and sustainable production, Hope and Sesame Sesamemilk will check all your boxes.

Want more? Follow The Cool Down on Instagram and join our Weekly Newsletter for cool stories and easy tips that save you money, time, and our planet.