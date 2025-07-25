Chef reveals surprising method to turn aggressive creature into gourmet delicacy: 'This is so interesting'

If you're willing to get your hands a little wet, a TikToker showed how you can land an expensive delicacy for practically nothing.



Geronimo Cramos (@geronimocramos), a professional chef, shared how to make the best of an overpopulated marine species, the purple sea urchin, which is wreaking havoc on the local ecosystem.

Cramos ventured to Mendocino with family in tow, to snag the delicacy that sells for as much as $200 per pound in Japan. Cramos revealed that the coast has seen a "shocking 6000% increase" in the creatures, which has led scientists to call the areas "underwater deserts."

Sea urchins are technically not an invasive species to the West Coast, but their ballooning numbers are devouring 90% of the area's kelp forest. What's causing the imbalance is the decline of sunflower sea stars, which previously kept sea urchin populations in balance.

Cramos and family spent time with sustainable food leader Maria Finn to learn ways to combat sea urchins and make some delicious food in the process. Finn revealed how to land the urchins by the rocks during low tide, as well as how to pick up some seaweed simultaneously.

The uni, the urchin's reproductive organs, is good to eat raw, but Finn had more ambitious plans as well. That included using the uni in a cacio e pepe pasta and as a tasty ingredient in salads alongside their harvested seaweed.

Cramos' experience showed an innovative way to deal with the problematic overpopulation of purple sea urchins. OoNee Sea Urchin Ranch is trying to harvest and sell these creatures on a larger scale. Meanwhile, scientists are turning to sea otters as another potential helper in reducing the numbers of urchins and promoting kelp growth.

Sea urchin overpopulation is also a problem plaguing Tasmania, where scientists are promoting the consumption of sea urchins by local eaters. Fortunately, the creatures are a hit with eaters, and many commenters on TikTok were anxious to try some of the creations shown in the video.

"I yelled out loud at the cacio e pepe i need," a user commented.

"There is literally nothing better than fresh urchin," a viewer opined. "This is so interesting."

"What an incredible experience," a TikToker wrote.

